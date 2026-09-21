Caleb Williams’ postgame photos offer little relief to fans after Bears QB's hamstring injury: Check out the images

Now, photographs claiming to show Williams walking near the Bears’ locker room after the game have surfaced on social media. Two images shared on X appear to show the quarterback walking alongside an unidentified man, wearing different clothes and slides.

NFL insider Adam Schefter later reported that the 24-year-old suffered a right hamstring injury during the incident.

Caleb Williams’ injury against the Minnesota Vikings has continued to draw attention after the Chicago Bears quarterback was forced out of Sunday’s game with a non-contact hamstring injury.

How did Caleb Williams get injured in the game?

How did Caleb Williams get injured in the game?

What injury did Caleb Williams sustain during the game against the Minnesota Vikings?

What injury did Caleb Williams sustain during the game against the Minnesota Vikings?

The post accompanying the images claimed, “Just passed Caleb Williams walking around by the locker room … he was smiling and in good spirits … very lite limp … nothing around the leg in question …”

However, HT Media could not independently verify whether the photographs were taken after Sunday’s game.

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A reply from Grok to the post also appeared to corroborate the claim, stating, "Yes, the report checks out... Multiple accounts (including similar photos) report him walking near the locker room area with only a light limp and no visible wrap on the leg."

Williams photos spark cautious optimism While Williams’ right hamstring injury has been confirmed, the images, if they are indeed from after the game, appear to show him walking on his own with only a slight limp. That could be viewed as an encouraging sign, although it is too early to draw conclusions about the severity of the injury or his potential return timeline.

Fans reacted cautiously to the images, with one writing, “great sign”.

Another added, “Let’s hope man.”

One fan was more hesitant to get optimistic, posting, “Dont give me hope”.

Others questioned whether the photographs were authentic or actually taken after Sunday’s game.

One fan suggested Williams’ apparent comfort could have been influenced by pain medication, “He’s on meds and numbed up”.

Another raised doubts about the timing of the photos and tweeted, “I swear to god if this photo is from another day…. Don’t give us false hope.”

How did Williams get injured? The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter with the Bears trailing 6-3. Williams scrambled toward the end zone before going down and immediately appeared to be in considerable pain.

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He was later taken off the field on a cart, with reports indicating that he was writhing and screaming after the slide. With Williams unable to continue, Tyson Bagent took over at quarterback for Chicago.