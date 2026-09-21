Caleb Williams’ postgame photos offer little relief to fans after Bears QB's hamstring injury: Check out the images
Two images shared on X appear to show Caleb Williams walking alongside an unidentified man, wearing different clothes and slides.
Caleb Williams’ injury against the Minnesota Vikings has continued to draw attention after the Chicago Bears quarterback was forced out of Sunday’s game with a non-contact hamstring injury.
NFL insider Adam Schefter later reported that the 24-year-old suffered a right hamstring injury during the incident.
Photos emerge of Williams after game
Now, photographs claiming to show Williams walking near the Bears’ locker room after the game have surfaced on social media. Two images shared on X appear to show the quarterback walking alongside an unidentified man, wearing different clothes and slides.
Deep Dive
The post accompanying the images claimed, “Just passed Caleb Williams walking around by the locker room … he was smiling and in good spirits … very lite limp … nothing around the leg in question …”
However, HT Media could not independently verify whether the photographs were taken after Sunday’s game.
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A reply from Grok to the post also appeared to corroborate the claim, stating, "Yes, the report checks out... Multiple accounts (including similar photos) report him walking near the locker room area with only a light limp and no visible wrap on the leg."
Williams photos spark cautious optimism
While Williams’ right hamstring injury has been confirmed, the images, if they are indeed from after the game, appear to show him walking on his own with only a slight limp. That could be viewed as an encouraging sign, although it is too early to draw conclusions about the severity of the injury or his potential return timeline.
Fans reacted cautiously to the images, with one writing, “great sign”.
Another added, “Let’s hope man.”
One fan was more hesitant to get optimistic, posting, “Dont give me hope”.
Others questioned whether the photographs were authentic or actually taken after Sunday’s game.
One fan suggested Williams’ apparent comfort could have been influenced by pain medication, “He’s on meds and numbed up”.
Another raised doubts about the timing of the photos and tweeted, “I swear to god if this photo is from another day…. Don’t give us false hope.”
How did Williams get injured?
The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter with the Bears trailing 6-3. Williams scrambled toward the end zone before going down and immediately appeared to be in considerable pain.
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He was later taken off the field on a cart, with reports indicating that he was writhing and screaming after the slide. With Williams unable to continue, Tyson Bagent took over at quarterback for Chicago.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More