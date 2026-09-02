Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar helped pay Sai Baba actor Sudhir Dalvi's medical bills, reveals wife
Actor Sudhir Dalvi, known for his role in Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, was hospitalised due to sepsis in October 2025. Bollywood actors assisted with medical expenses.
Actor Sudhir Dalvi, best known for his role in Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, was hospitalised in October 2025 after suffering from "life-threatening complications caused by sepsis". During his hospitalisation, the rising medical bills became a concern for the family. The actor's wife, Suhas Dalvi, has revealed that Bollywood actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar stepped in to help them financially.
Sudhir Dalvi's wife reveals Bollywood star helped them financially
Sudhir's wife said in an interview with Subhash K Jha for BollySpice, "He is at home now. He still has to walk with the help of a walker, and his mind is disoriented. But he is happy to be home. So am I. The hospital was not only expensive, the aura of being in a hospital is also very intimidating for a patient."
She recalled how Bollywood actors stepped in to help them financially and said, "When the news spread that we were unable to meet hospital bills, many from the film industry came forward to help financially. I can’t immediately recall all the names. But Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar were among the first to help. There were so many others from the film industry and outside. My husband is best known for playing Sai Baba. So many Sai bhakts came forward to help. Who says we’ve become a heartless people? The love and generosity after my husband’s illness is overwhelming.”
Suhas said that they were, in fact, requesting the film association, which had been kindly sending money every month, to use the funds for someone who needed them more. She said her husband had received all the medical help he could get and that, at this point, he only needed prayers. She added that his recovery was slow and that she was herself old and asthmatic, but was doing her best to look after both of them.
When Sudhir was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in October last year, the infection critically impacted his joints and caused a loss of limb mobility, leading to a prolonged stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Sudhir Dalvi's family had paid nearly ₹10 lakh for his treatment, and doctors said the expenditure could rise to over ₹15 lakh. In December 2025, the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust was allowed to extend monetary support to veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi. The trust donated ₹11 lakh towards the actor's treatment.
About Sudhir Dalvi
Sudhir worked in the industry for over three decades. He first rose to prominence for playing Guru Vashishta in Ramanand Sagar's television show Ramayan. He later appeared in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, which made him a household name.
Over the course of his career, Sudhir has appeared in several films, including Kranti, Satyamev Jayate, Khudgarz, Guru, and Khal Nayak, among others. He has also featured in hit television shows such as Chanakya, Jai Hanuman, Vishnu Puran, Buniyaad and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, among others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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