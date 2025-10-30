Shirdi Ke Sai Baba's Sudhir Dalvi hospitalised, critical; Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima helps financially, slams troll

Sudhir Dalvi, best known for playing Sai Baba in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, has been hospitalised, "suffering from life-threatening complications caused by sepsis." India Today, citing Sudhir's family, reported that the 86-year-old has been in Lilavati Hospital since the first week of October. His family has approached the film fraternity to help with the increasing medical expenses. Sudhir Dalvi's family has paid nearly ₹ 10 lakh for his treatment, and doctors said the expenditure could shoot to ₹ 15 lakh.

Sudhir Dalvi hospitalised, medical expenses could go upto ₹ 15 lakh

Sudhir Dalvi's family has paid nearly ₹10 lakh for his treatment, and doctors said the expenditure could shoot to ₹15 lakh. His wife, Suhas Dalvi, told India Today that on October 8, he faced extreme pain, lost mobility of his limbs and was rushed to the hospital. He was kept in the ICU.

“That’s when we got to know it was a sepsis infection, which has affected all his joints. And since the infection is now in his blood, the recovery has been extremely slow. We never anticipated something like this to happen with us, and thus it’s emotionally and financially a tough time,” she said.

She added, “We are like any middle-class family who has limited savings. Unlike government employees who get pension, actors have no such benefits. So, I would still request everyone to come forward and help us in any way they can. Sudhir needs to be in the hospital for more time now.”

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima donates, slams troll

A paparazzo shared a post on Instagram about Sudhir. Reacting to it, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Done (folded hands emoji). Wishing him a speedy recovery." A person wrote, "@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial, why did u mention here if you have helped? Footage chahiye (do you want to be in the limelight)?"

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni replied, "@__soumya__chatterjee__ everything in life is not about optics- Helping someone in need and in whatever capacity you can is the biggest blessing."

About Sudhir's career

After his role as Sai Baba, Sudhir further gained fame for playing Guru Vashishta in Ramanand Sagar's TV series Ramayan. He also starred in Buniyaad, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Junoon. The actor was also seen in Shyam Benegal's Bharat Ek Khoj. He was last seen in Woh Huye Na Hamare in 2006.