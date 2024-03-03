Manisha Rani wins Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and 30 lakh prize money

Manisha Rani became the winner of season 11 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and received ₹30 lakh as the prize money. As reported by India Today, Ashutosh Pawar, her choreographer, got a cash prize of ₹10 lakh. Both Manisha and Ashutosh won a trip to Abu Dhabi's Yas Island. (Also Read | Tanuja on her reaction when Tanishaa said she wanted to be part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa) Manisha Rani won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Who all were top 5 finalists

Apart from Manisha, the other top four finalists of the dance reality show were Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha and Dhanashree Verma. In the show, both Manisha and Dhanashree were wild card contestants.

Manisha talks about her journey

Talking about her journey, Manisha said, as per the report, "This journey has been nothing short of a dream come true, and I owe it all to the love, support, and encouragement of the judges and the audience. I knew this experience would change my life, and it truly has. As a wildcard entry, I had to work twice as hard to prove myself, and every moment has been filled with excitement and my growth as a dancer."

"I am grateful to Ashutosh, who has been very understanding and, each week, he has pushed me to broaden my horizon and discover new facets of my dancing abilities. This win is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this journey," she also added.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

The finale episode aired on Saturday on Sony Television. The cast of Murder Mubarak--Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, and Sanjay Kapoor were the guests of the show. The trio also joined the contestants for a performance on the stage. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora. Gauahar Khan and Ritvik Dhanjani hosted the show.

Taking to Instagram, Sony Entertainment Television shared a picture of Manisha posing with the trophy. Along with her photo, it was written-- congratulations to the dancing queen of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Manisha Rani. The caption read, "Meet the winner of #JhalakDikhhlaJaa Manisha has won everyone's heart as well as the trophy!"

