Tanuja on her reaction when Tanishaa said she wanted to be part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: 'Jab ghar aati hai dukh hota hai'

Tanuja talks about Tanishaa as a child

In the clip, Tanuja said in Hindi, "Tanishaa was very quiet during her childhood. She was my doll. She would love everyone a lot. She was a quiet, calm, lovely child."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Tanuja on Tanishaa, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Talking about Tanishaa participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Tanuja added, "I didn't know she would like to do something like Jhalak. When she said 'yes', I said, 'How will you do this? Because you have had no training at all'. She said, 'Nahi main karungi mummy (I'll do it mummy). I want to try something new."

Tanuja talks about Tanishaa in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Tanishaa added, "Lekin woh jab ghar aati hai na toh mujhe bohut dukh hota hai (I feel sad when she comes back home) because I see her all bruised. Uske pure sharir pe zakham hote hai, ghao hote hai, uske sar mein dard hota hai (There are injuries on her body, she has headaches)."

She also added, "Aur jo maine dekhe hai episodes (The episodes that I have watched) I mean for her to do something like this is great. It's wonderful. I am very very proud of her. Bohut garv hai mujhe uspe (I am proud of her)."

The video was posted with the caption, "Tanishaa ke liye Tanuja ka ek heartfelt message (Tanuja's heartfelt message for Tanishaa)!" Reacting to the video, Gauahar Khan commented, "Legend." Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa airs on Sony Entertainment Television. Recently, Tanishaa shared a video showing off her bruises as she spent time with her team. She wrote, "Me and my constant "Oh No" moments with @mr.tarunraj."

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is being judged by Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan. Gauahar Khan and Ritvik Dhanjani host the show. Apart from Tanishaa, Shiv Thakare, Aamir Ali, Karuna Pandey, Adrija Sinha, Sangeeta Phoghat, Shoaib Ibrahim, Anjali Anand, Urvashi Dholakia, and Rajiv Thakur are also part of the show.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place