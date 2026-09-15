Tanishaa Mukerji says 'women who have affairs with married men are not feminists'

In the new post, Tanishaa wrote, “My thoughts- Women who have affairs with married men are not feminists. Infact they are against women! Because being with someone’s husband is disrespecting the wife. The man is to blame too. He lacks character! And women who chase married men are just evil! They should not be role models to our children! #feminist #genz I said what I said!”

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji , sister of actor Kajol, often takes to her X account to share her unfiltered thoughts and comments on a variety of topics. She has now shared a post about women who have affairs with married men. She said such women are not feminists but are “against women”, while also calling them “evil”.

Several users on the platform agreed with her and replied in the comments. One user wrote, “Absoutely correct both equally resonsible.” “Absolutely. Anyone who deliberately destroys someone's marriage deserves to be called out irrespective of gender,” wrote another.

Last year, in the Male Feminist Podcast, Tanishaa had spoken about feminism. Tanishaa highlighted India’s respect for women, stating that the country has a much stronger culture of reverence for women. "Yes, we have issues, but it's not because women don’t have respect in our culture. There is respect for women in Hinduism, it is ingrained in both men and women, but because of the British, our culture has deteriorated. And because of overpopulation, our society has deteriorated. Crime is a result of overpopulation, not a result of culture. Lord Krishna never disrespected Radha, Lord Shiva has never disrespected Mata Parvati. So it's not there in our culture. We are a very free, very strong women’s country," she said.