Three teens held for murder near liquor vend at Delhi’s Keshav Puram

NEW DELHI A case of murder was registered, police said. (Representative photo)

One man was stabbed to death and another was injured in a quarrel between two sides, which started with a person asking for a matchbox to light a cigarette, near a liquor vend in Keshav Puram on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

Two 19-year-old men, identified as Naresh Bahadur and Tarun, were arrested and a minor was detained in connection with the incident, deputy commissioner of police (north west) Akanksha Yadav said. A blood-stained knife, allegedly used in the attack, was recovered at the instance of Naresh, police said.

Police said that upon receiving information, a police team took two injured men to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where 30-year-old Bhawani was declared dead. Asha Ram, 32, was undergoing treatment and was unfit to give a statement, they said.

“During the preliminary inquiry, the team found that Bhawani and Asha Ram had been approached by three youths who asked them for a matchbox to light a cigarette. When the two refused, an argument broke out. The argument escalated, following which Naresh allegedly attacked both men with a knife, while Tarun and the juvenile assaulted them with their fists,” Yadav said.

A case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempted murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Keshav Puram police station.

Police said Naresh allegedly disclosed the location of the knife, which was subsequently recovered with bloodstains.