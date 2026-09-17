Delhi to mark PM Modi’s birthday with four events, 125k diyas on Kartavya Path

The Delhi government will organise four events on Thursday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, including the lighting of 125,000 diyas at Kartavya Path, a mega blood donation camp, a 108-kund yagya and the launch of the ‘Namo Shramik Seva Kendra’, the chief minister’s office said on Wednesday. The government will launch the Namo Shramik Seva Kendra to provide workers with assistance in accessing welfare schemes, including registration, document verification and updates on the status of applications. (HT Archive)

The programmes will be held as part of the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, marking Modi’s 25 years in public service. The government said projects related to transport, roads, sewerage, water treatment, education, electricity, public facilities and urban beautification will be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid during the campaign.

At 7pm, 125,000 diyas will be lit at Kartavya Path by beneficiaries of government schemes and others. Chief minister Rekha Gupta has also appealed to residents to light an ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ at their homes between 6pm and 7pm.

A blood donation camp will be held at Thyagaraj Stadium from 11am to 5pm, with a target of collecting 2,500 units of blood. Blood banks from 11 Delhi government hospitals and other institutions will participate.

A 108-kund yagya will also be organised at Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham in Alipur.

The government will launch the Namo Shramik Seva Kendra to provide workers with assistance in accessing welfare schemes, including registration, document verification and updates on the status of applications.

“On the Prime Minister’s birthday, citizens’ wishes, prayers and commitment to service would be the greatest gifts to him,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said around 5,000 beneficiaries of central government schemes, NDMC employees, students and teachers are expected to participate in the diya-lighting event.