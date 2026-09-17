Delhi to mark PM Modi’s birthday with four events, 125k diyas on Kartavya Path
The Delhi government will organise four events on Thursday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, including the lighting of 125,000 diyas at Kartavya Path, a mega blood donation camp, a 108-kund yagya and the launch of the ‘Namo Shramik Seva Kendra’, the chief minister’s office said on Wednesday
The Delhi government will organise four events on Thursday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, including the lighting of 125,000 diyas at Kartavya Path, a mega blood donation camp, a 108-kund yagya and the launch of the ‘Namo Shramik Seva Kendra’, the chief minister’s office said on Wednesday.
The programmes will be held as part of the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, marking Modi’s 25 years in public service. The government said projects related to transport, roads, sewerage, water treatment, education, electricity, public facilities and urban beautification will be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid during the campaign.
At 7pm, 125,000 diyas will be lit at Kartavya Path by beneficiaries of government schemes and others. Chief minister Rekha Gupta has also appealed to residents to light an ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ at their homes between 6pm and 7pm.
A blood donation camp will be held at Thyagaraj Stadium from 11am to 5pm, with a target of collecting 2,500 units of blood. Blood banks from 11 Delhi government hospitals and other institutions will participate.
A 108-kund yagya will also be organised at Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham in Alipur.
The government will launch the Namo Shramik Seva Kendra to provide workers with assistance in accessing welfare schemes, including registration, document verification and updates on the status of applications.
“On the Prime Minister’s birthday, citizens’ wishes, prayers and commitment to service would be the greatest gifts to him,” Gupta said.
Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said around 5,000 beneficiaries of central government schemes, NDMC employees, students and teachers are expected to participate in the diya-lighting event.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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