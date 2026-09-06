Taking antibiotics without a prescription? Experts warn of resistance, side effects and delayed treatment

Every time you fall sick with a fever, sore throat, or persistent cough, you may instinctively reach for antibiotics. Most first-aid boxes contain one, perhaps over from a previous prescription or purchased without consulting a doctor.

Azithromycin is a common choice, generally taken at home for flu-like symptoms. But is it safe to use antibiotics so casually? Are there any dos and don'ts, and what could be the consequences of self-medication? ALSO READ: Why a medicine works for one person but not another: Gastroenterologist says the answer may lie in the gut

Side effects of self-medication You may casually take antibiotics stored at home, but the consequences can be severe. Dr Mansi Nigam, a consultant physician at Kailash Deepak Hospital, confirmed the drawbacks, citing antibiotic resistance as one of the most serious consequences of self-medication.

“Many people take antibiotics without a doctor's advice. Even for viral fevers or the flu, they often use azithromycin or other antibiotics that are easily available over the counter. However, antibiotics do not work against viral infections, so using them in these situations is unnecessary," he said.

Other risks include delayed treatment, as you may end up taking the wrong antibiotic without a proper diagnosis. Dr Nigam also warned that self-medication could cause side effects, allergic reactions, or harmful interactions with other medicines.

Even when the right antibiotic is taken, using the wrong dosage, discontinuing it prematurely or sharing it with others can lower its effectiveness. She said, "Another common problem is using the wrong dose or stopping the medicine as soon as symptoms improve instead of completing the full course. Some people also use leftover antibiotics or share them with family or friends. These practices allow bacteria to survive and gradually become resistant.”