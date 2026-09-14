Former Iceland President recalls serving vegetarian meal to Abdul Kalam amid BRICS Summit menu row

The BRICS Summit 2026, hosted by India in New Delhi, has drawn attention for many reasons- including its controversial menu. A revelation of the dishes served to global dignitaries and world leaders at the summit has become a sharp point of contention and debate in the country due to the decision to serve only vegetarian dishes. India hosted the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from September 11-13. ( PMO/X) The issue has now drawn a response from Iceland's former President, Olafur Ragnar Grimmson, as well who took to social media to share an anecdote regarding his experience with an Indian leader and all-vegetarian menu. Iceland's former president chips in on BRICS menu debate In response to a social media post explaining the “carefully curated ingredients” of the BRICS menu, Grimmson revealed that during his time as the Nordic country's president, he too hosted then Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam and served him an all-vegetarian menu, something that's tough to do in a meat-eating country like Iceland. Also Read I Delhi cop removed from BRICS duty after his posts on weapons, security videos go viral

Deep Dive What was the reaction to the all-vegetarian menu served at the BRICS Summit? Why did Olafur Ragnar Grimmson mention serving a vegetarian meal to President Kalam? How did Rahul Gandhi express his views about the BRICS menu?

“When I hosted the President of #India for State Dinner on the first such visit to a #Nordic country, I also offered an all-vegetarian menu. More than 20 years ago! And in #Iceland where it is not easy to be vegetarian!!” he wrote on his social media handle. The post seemed to allude to a 2005 state dinner hosted for President Kalam in Iceland.

Row over all-vegetarian BRICS menu Opposition leaders in India have targeted the Centre for their selection of an all-vegetarian diet. Avoiding any name-dropping, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took an indirect jab at the BRICS Summit menu by sharing a photo of home-cooked chole bhature with the caption, “For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature.”

Congress leader Pawan Khera replied to Gandhi's post by launching a sharp attack on BJP. “The BJP’s habit of imposing its dietary preferences on fellow Indians is already deeply problematic. Now, they have taken it a step further by imposing their own choices on dignitaries from across the world,” he wrote, along with an image of the BRICS Summit menu. “India is a rich, diverse, multi-cuisine country, home to some of the finest non-vegetarian delicacies that people across the world relish and enjoy. So why did the Modi government choose to hide this part of India’s culture? Is it ashamed of the diversity that makes India what it is?”