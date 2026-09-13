Delhi cop removed from BRICS duty after his posts on weapons, security videos go viral

A Delhi police constable wearing a BRICS summit 2026 identity card has been put under departmental enquiry after videos of him showing his weapons and locations went viral on social media. Police said they took cognisance and found he is a constable is posted in Delhi police’s northwest district. (X)

Police said the man was posting on Instagram about his firearms and recording videos from his security posts for the last couple of days. Many users flagged the posts online. Track updates on BRICS 2026

The video sparked criticism online, with viewers questioning the appropriateness of posting such footage during a high-security international event.

Police said they took cognisance and found he is a constable is posted in Delhi police’s northwest district.

“A departmental inquiry has been initiated against him. He is also likely to be suspended from duties. He is posted in Bangladeshi cell where officials conduct raids and or gather information against illegally staying foreign citizens”, officers said on Sunday.

The constable was removed from BRICS security arrangements and sent back to northwest district. Senior police officers said he was earlier posted in and around five star hotels and important locations related to BRICS summit guests.

The development comes as strict security arrangements are in place in the national capital for the third day of the 18th BRICS summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.