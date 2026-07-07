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    Try This Easy And Delicious Protein-Rich Soya Chaap Curry Recipe Perfect For a Low-Calorie Indian Diet Plan

    Try this protein-rich soya chaap curry recipe made with a light tomato gravy for a low-calorie, high-protein Indian meal perfect for healthy diet plans.

    Published on: Jul 7, 2026, 12:24:18 IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    A protein-packed curry can easily become the highlight of a healthy meal, especially when it combines bold Indian spices with wholesome ingredients. This protein-rich soya chaap curry offers a lighter way to enjoy a popular favourite without loading the gravy with butter, cream, or excess oil. Rich tomato puree, onions, ginger, garlic, and aromatic spices create a flavourful base that pairs perfectly with soft soya chaap.

    Protein-Rich Soya Chaap Curry (Freepik)
    Protein-Rich Soya Chaap Curry (Freepik)

    Popular across North India, soya chaap is made from soy protein and wheat protein, giving it a firm texture that resembles meat while remaining completely vegetarian. This protein-rich soya chaap curry, soya chaap for weight loss, healthy low-calorie Indian recipe, high-protein vegetarian curry, and weight loss diet recipe fit easily into meal-prep plans, balanced lunches, and light dinners.

    Unlike street-style soya chaap that is often cooked with generous amounts of butter, cream, and oil, this healthier version focuses on fresh tomatoes, curd, and carefully balanced spices. The lighter preparation makes it especially suitable during summer, as the tangy tomato-based gravy feels less heavy while still delivering plenty of flavour.

    Soya chaap naturally provides complete plant protein containing all nine essential amino acids">plant protein containing all nine essential amino acids that help support muscle recovery and daily nutrition. Combined with dietary fibre, the curry promotes better digestion, steady energy, appetite management, and balanced blood sugar levels. Soy is also naturally cholesterol-free and contains beneficial isoflavones">naturally cholesterol-free and contains beneficial isoflavones that support heart health, making this protein-rich meal a practical addition to a healthy Indian diet.

    Healthy Soya Chaap vs Street-Style Favourite: What's the Real Difference?

    Feature

    Protein-Rich Soya Chaap Curry

    Street-Style Soya Chaap

    Cooking Method

    Simmered with minimal oil

    Cooked in butter and cream

    Protein

    High

    High

    Calories

    Lower

    Higher

    Fat Content

    Low to moderate

    High

    Gravy

    Tomato-curd based

    Butter, cream, cashew based

    Fibre

    Higher

    Lower

    Weight Loss Friendly

    Yes

    Limited

    Digestion

    Easier

    Heavier

    Best For

    Healthy lunches and dinners

    Occasional indulgence

    Meal Prep

    Excellent

    Not ideal

    Quick Recipe Snapshot

    Preparation Time: 15 minutes

    Cooking Time: 25 minutes

    Total Time: 40 minutes

    Servings: 4

    Difficulty: Easy

    Cuisine: North Indian

    Calories: Approx. 260 kcal per serving

    Best Served With: Whole wheat roti, brown rice or quinoa

    Protein-Rich Soya Chaap Curry Recipe

    Protein-packed soya chaap cooked in aromatic tomato gravy creates a nutritious vegetarian curry perfect for healthy lunches, dinners, and meal preparation.

    Ingredients

    • 250g soya chaap
    • 2 onions, finely chopped
    • 3 tomatoes, pureed
    • 2 tablespoons low-fat curd
    • 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
    • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
    • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
    • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
    • 1 teaspoon red chilli powder
    • ½ teaspoon garam masala
    • 1 teaspoon kasuri methi
    • 1 tablespoon olive oil
    • Salt to taste
    • Fresh coriander leaves

    Instructions

    1. Cut the soya chaap into bite-sized pieces and lightly boil for 5 minutes.
    2. Heat oil and add cumin seeds.
    3. Cook onions until light golden.
    4. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook briefly.
    5. Stir in tomato puree and spices.
    6. Add curd and cook until the gravy thickens.
    7. Mix in the soya chaap pieces.
    8. Simmer for 8–10 minutes.
    9. Sprinkle kasuri methi and garnish with coriander.
    10. Serve hot with whole wheat roti or brown rice.

    Easy Ways to Make This Curry Even Healthier

    1. Choose low-fat soya chaap for lower calories.
    2. Replace regular curd with Greek yogurt for extra protein.
    3. Cook the curry using minimal cold-pressed oil.
    4. Add spinach or peas for extra fibre and micronutrients.
    5. Reduce salt and enhance flavour with fresh herbs.
    6. Skip butter and cream completely.
    7. Pair the curry with whole grains instead of refined breads.
    8. Include a fresh salad alongside the meal.
    9. Prepare the curry fresh to preserve nutrients.
    10. Control portion size to match daily calorie goals.

    Nutritional Value Per Serving

    Protein-rich soya chaap curry offers balanced nutrition with high-quality plant protein, fibre, and essential minerals">high-quality plant protein, fibre, and essential minerals. The lighter gravy keeps calories lower while maintaining authentic Indian flavours.

    Nutrient

    Approximate Amount

    Calories

    260 kcal

    Protein

    22 g

    Carbohydrates

    16 g

    Fat

    10 g

    Fibre

    5 g

    Calcium

    170 mg

    Iron

    4 mg

    Potassium

    520 mg

    Sodium

    340 mg

    Vitamin C

    18 mg

    FAQs

    Is Protein-Rich Soya Chaap Curry good for weight loss?

    Protein-rich soya chaap curry provides high-quality protein, dietary fibre, and a lighter gravy, making protein-rich soya chaap curry suitable for balanced weight-loss meals.

    How much protein does Protein-Rich Soya Chaap Curry contain?

    Protein-rich soya chaap curry provides approximately 20–22 grams of protein per serving, depending on the quantity of soya chaap used.

    Can Protein-Rich Soya Chaap Curry be prepared for meal prep?

    Protein-rich soya chaap curry stores well in the refrigerator for up to two days and reheats easily for healthy lunches and dinners.

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