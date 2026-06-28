Eggs score 10/10, quinoa just 4/10: Dietitian rates 9 popular protein sources and reveals which ones are worth eating
From sprouted moong to Greek yoghurt, dietitian Shweta J Panchal rates nine protein-rich foods and reveals which ones deserve a place on your plate.
From sprouted moong and paneer to Greek yoghurt and tofu, protein-rich foods are often promoted as healthy staples. But not all protein sources offer the same nutritional value, digestibility or quality. In a June 13 Instagram post, dietitian Shweta J Panchal rated nine popular protein foods, explaining their strengths, limitations and who should be cautious while eating them. Here's what she had to say. (Also read: ‘Your body is screaming, you’re just not listening’: Fitness coach shares 7 warning signs you should never ignore )
1. Sprouted moong: 6–7/10
According to Shweta, sprouted moong offers better protein absorption than regular moong. “Sprouting improves the bioavailability of protein by around 30%, but it’s still not a source of complete protein,” she said.
2. Eggs: 10/10
Eggs received the highest rating on her list. “10 on 10. It has the highest biological value protein and contains all the essential amino acids,” Shweta explained.
3. Moong dal: 5–6/10
Moong dal is a good option for people with digestive issues. “It’s easy to digest, so if you have gut issues, this is what you should be starting with,” she said.
4. Chickpeas (chana): 7–8/10
Shweta rated chickpeas highly for their nutritional profile. “They offer a good combination of high fibre and high protein,” she explained.
5. Greek yoghurt: 9/10
Greek yoghurt scored well because it provides both protein and probiotics. “It’s a good probiotic and a great source of protein. The only thing is, it should not have any added sugars in it,” she said.
6. Paneer: 7–8/10
Paneer is rich in protein but should be eaten in moderation. “The only downside is the saturated fat, so watch your portion sizes,” Shweta advised.
7. Rajma: 6–7/10
Rajma can be a healthy protein source if prepared correctly. “It contains lectins, so you have to soak it for a minimum of 10 hours,” she said.
8. Tofu: 8/10
Tofu is another high-quality protein source, according to Shweta. “If you have thyroid issues, be watchful about the timing and the portion sizes. But it’s a good source of high-quality protein,” she explained.
9. Quinoa: 4/10
While quinoa is a complete protein, Shweta doesn’t think it’s the best choice. “It’s imported and expensive. I would rather replace it with rajgira,” she said.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.