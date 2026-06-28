Eggs score 10/10, quinoa just 4/10: Dietitian rates 9 popular protein sources and reveals which ones are worth eating

Moong dal is a good option for people with digestive issues . “It’s easy to digest, so if you have gut issues, this is what you should be starting with,” she said.

Eggs received the highest rating on her list. “10 on 10. It has the highest biological value protein and contains all the essential amino acids,” Shweta explained.

According to Shweta, sprouted moong offers better protein absorption than regular moong. “Sprouting improves the bioavailability of protein by around 30%, but it’s still not a source of complete protein,” she said.

From sprouted moong and paneer to Greek yoghurt and tofu, protein-rich foods are often promoted as healthy staples. But not all protein sources offer the same nutritional value, digestibility or quality. In a June 13 Instagram post, dietitian Shweta J Panchal rated nine popular protein foods, explaining their strengths, limitations and who should be cautious while eating them. Here's what she had to say. (Also read: ‘Your body is screaming, you’re just not listening’: Fitness coach shares 7 warning signs you should never ignore )

4. Chickpeas (chana): 7–8/10 Shweta rated chickpeas highly for their nutritional profile. “They offer a good combination of high fibre and high protein,” she explained.

5. Greek yoghurt: 9/10 Greek yoghurt scored well because it provides both protein and probiotics. “It’s a good probiotic and a great source of protein. The only thing is, it should not have any added sugars in it,” she said.

6. Paneer: 7–8/10 Paneer is rich in protein but should be eaten in moderation. “The only downside is the saturated fat, so watch your portion sizes,” Shweta advised.

7. Rajma: 6–7/10 Rajma can be a healthy protein source if prepared correctly. “It contains lectins, so you have to soak it for a minimum of 10 hours,” she said.

8. Tofu: 8/10 Tofu is another high-quality protein source, according to Shweta. “If you have thyroid issues, be watchful about the timing and the portion sizes. But it’s a good source of high-quality protein,” she explained.

9. Quinoa: 4/10 While quinoa is a complete protein, Shweta doesn’t think it’s the best choice. “It’s imported and expensive. I would rather replace it with rajgira,” she said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.