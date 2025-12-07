Avengers Endgame re-release may help it dethrone Avatar to again become world's highest grossing film; here's how

There will be two Avengers films in theatres in 2026. And no, Disney is not advancing the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. In an effort to build on the growing anticipation surrounding the next MCU outing, Marvel Studios is all set to re-release Avengers: Endgame, their most successful film till date. Endgame is the second-highest-grossing film of all time. Avengers Endgame remains MCU's biggest hit with a worldwide gross of almost $2.8 billion.

Avengers Endgame re-releasing in theatres

The film will be hitting the screens once again in September 2026, seven years after its original release. This means that the re-release of Endgame will be sandwiched between the two tentpoles Marvel has lined up for 2026 - Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While the next Spider-Man film will hit theatres on July 31, 2026, Doomsday will follow up on December 18, 2026.

The announcement was made by the Russo Brothers, directors of both Endgame and Doomsday. The brothers took to Instagram on Saturday to share the re-release announcement from their joint account.

"We can't wait to share this with you on the big screen again... Avengers: Endgame is back in theatres September 2026," Russo Brothers said in an announcement. There is no clarification on how long the window will be.

Can Endgame beat Avatar again?

Originally released on April 26, 2019, Avengers: Endgame is the direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With a collection of almost $2.8 billion, Endgame became the highest-grossing film of all time before Avatar reclaimed its top spot via re-releases.

Avengers Endgame is $126 million short of Avatar in terms of worldwide gross in the list of world's highest-grossing films. Avatar has earned more than $170 million in re-releases since 2009. If Endgame can have a re-release just as financially successful, it may not just dethrone Avatar, but also make a beeline for becoming the first film to gross $3 billion worldwide.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film features an ensemble cast which includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

(With ANI inputs)