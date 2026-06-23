Rishabh Pant, Nitish Rana headline third season of Delhi Premier League

The third season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) will be held from July 31 to August 30, it was announced on Tuesday. The player auction ahead of the new season will take place on July 1. The previous edition witnessed West Delhi Lions, captained by Nitish Rana, claim their maiden DPL title. West Delhi Lions, captained by Nitish Rana, took the title last year. (DPL)

Several prominent cricketers will feature in the upcoming season, including India internationals Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Prince Yadav among others. The women's competition is expected to feature leading players such as Shweta Sehrawat, Priya Punia, Soni Yadav and Ayushi Soni.

"Year on year, the Delhi Premier League has continued to get better and the quality of cricket on display has reflected the depth of talent that exists in Delhi. The league has quickly become an important part of our cricketing calendar and has generated tremendous interest among players and supporters alike," DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said in a statement.

"We have seen several cricketers perform strongly in the DPL and go on to represent teams at the highest levels of the game. The league has become an integral part of the talent identification pathway in Delhi cricket, and we are confident that Season 3 will once again provide a platform for the next generation of players to showcase their abilities."

DDCA Vice President Shikha Kumar said, “The Delhi Premier League has emerged as a landmark platform for nurturing and showcasing cricketing talent across Delhi. It has given players an opportunity to express themselves and bring to the fore the hard work and dedication they invest throughout the year. Particularly encouraging has been the response to the women’s competition, which has played an important role in creating opportunities and enhancing visibility for Delhi’s women cricketers.

As we look forward to Season 3 of the DPL, we are excited to welcome another talented pool of players and wish all participants a memorable and successful season ahead.”

DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma said, "The Delhi Premier League has become one of the most eagerly anticipated events in Delhi's cricketing calendar. The player auction is always an exciting stage of the tournament as teams begin building their squads and strategies for the season ahead. With a strong pool of talent available once again, we are looking forward to another month of competitive and entertaining cricket."

Participating teams - Men's •⁠ ⁠Central Delhi Kings

•⁠ ⁠East Delhi Riders

•⁠ ⁠New Delhi Tigers

•⁠ ⁠North Delhi Strikers

•⁠ ⁠Outer Delhi Warriors

•⁠ ⁠Purani Dilli 6

•⁠ ⁠South Delhi Superstarz

•⁠ ⁠West Delhi Lions

Participating teams - Women’s •⁠ ⁠Central Delhi Queens

•⁠ ⁠East Delhi Riders Women

•⁠ ⁠North Delhi Strikers Women

•⁠ ⁠South Delhi Superstarz Women