What is a travelator? And why standing still on it is your biggest airport faux pas!

I had forty minutes between flights and two terminals to cross. It felt like a marathon inside Delhi’s T3. I was that person sprinting with a trolley bag, dodging slow walkers and scanning gate signs. Then I realised my biggest obstacle wasn’t the distance, it was the travelator. Yet, most travellers treat them like free conveyor belts to nowhere. These walkways are meant to help you walk faster, not serve as moving rest zones. Why spend precious minutes crawling along when you could be halfway to your gate? Travellers rushing through airport terminals make the most of travelators by following the golden rule - stand right, walk left.(Ai generated)

There’s a simple etiquette that keeps airports flowing smoothly. If you’ve got hours till your next flight, stand on the right. But if you see someone rushing behind you, let them pass. Airports could be far less chaotic if we all followed this one small rule.

What exactly is a travelator?

A travelator, or moving walkway, is a long flat belt connecting distant gates. Think of it as an escalator without steps. It’s built to save time and energy, especially when you’re carrying luggage or herding sleepy kids across terminals.

Its purpose is simple. It helps you walk faster, not skip walking altogether. It’s a boost, not a ride.

The core issue: The ‘Stand Still’ blunder

Here’s where it all goes wrong. People step onto the travelator and freeze, standing side by side like they’re posing for a family photo. The entire walkway slows to a crawl, and anyone in a hurry ends up trapped behind them.

The rule is simple. Stand on the right, walk on the left. It’s the unspoken agreement that keeps airports moving. Think of it like traffic. You keep one lane clear for those in a rush and one for those who want to take it slow.

There are two kinds of travellers here. The standers, usually with heavy bags or extra time to spare. And the walkers, sprinting to catch a connection or chasing that boarding call. Both belong on the travelator, but only if they know their side.

The impact that leads to arguments and chaos

Standing across the travelator doesn’t just slow things down. It can cost someone their flight. Those extra minutes behind a wall of still travellers matter more than you’d think. You can see it in the sighs, the shuffling, and the final sharp “excuse me.”

Airports are stressful enough without adding traffic jams to the mix. And it’s not just about patience. Sudden stops or crowding at the end can cause slips and spills. A bit of travelator etiquette saves time, keeps things smooth, and shows you know how to move through an airport without chaos.

How to be a Travelator Pro

It’s simple once you know the basics.

Stand on the right if you’re taking it easy. Keep close to the handrail and let others walk past.

Use the left lane if you’re walking briskly or catching a connection. That’s the fast track.

Keep your phone in your hand, not your face. And never stop to rummage through your bag on the walkway or right after stepping off it.

A little spatial awareness and courtesy go a long way in keeping airports calm and everyone on schedule.

So next time you step on one, remember this simple rule. Stand right, walk left. It’s the easiest way to keep the airport flow alive and prove you’re the kind of traveller who gets it.

