The ultimate guide to solo travel: 10 tips and insights by Rida Tharana, a content creator who loves to travel alone

I’ve always been the kind of person who plans imaginary trips between meetings. My browser tabs are full of places I hope to visit one day, but finding people who can match that energy is rare. That’s how the thought of solo travel began to grow on me. As a girl raised in the 90s in India, the idea can make your heart race a little. To make sense of it, I reached out to someone who has truly lived it. Rida Tharana, content creator and solo traveller, shared her thoughts with HT Lifestyle on what it really means to explore the world on your own. Rida Tharana shares her 10 essential solo travel tips (Rida Tharana)

Rida’s first solo trip started by chance. It began in Bali when her friend left early, and she decided to extend her stay. That one decision changed everything. “Suddenly, I had to handle it all: where to stay, how to get around, what to do. I was intimidated, but I also felt this excitement bubbling up,” she said. By the end of that trip, she realised solo travel was not about being alone, but about learning how capable she truly was.

Since then, Rida has travelled solo to Lombok, Turkey, Italy, Japan, Lakshadweep, San Diego, New York, and Los Angeles. Each destination added something new to her sense of independence.

Her lessons go beyond packing checklists and safety reminders; they are about confidence, curiosity, and comfort in your own company. Here are Rida Tharana’s 10 essential solo travel tips.

Rida Tharana’s 10 solo travel tips

1. Share your location

Always let someone know where you are. Real-time location sharing gives peace of mind to your family and you.

2. Phone = Lifeline

Portable chargers are survival tools. Never step out with a half-dead battery and no charger.

3. Stay central

City centres are convenient and safer. Dreamy cabins in the middle of nowhere are charming until you realise there are no cabs, people or signal.

4. Book smart

Book outbound flights with early secure deals. Keep your return flexible, allowing you to stay as long as you like.

5. Choose Airbnb over hotels

Apartments offer privacy, a kitchen for simple meals and a space that feels like your own little home - unless you really have the money to splurge and prefer luxury.

6. Walk more

Walking saves money and lets you discover hidden corners and unexpected experiences you would miss in a cab.

7. Packing cubes

Turn suitcases into organisational wonders. One pair of pants, multiple tops and no wasted space.

8. The weird but essential trio

Always pack hooks to hang things, electrolyte packs to beat jet lag and a mini foldable tote for shopping or snacks.

9. Connect with warmth

Approach locals with genuine curiosity. Compliments and asking about their story often lead to unforgettable experiences and conversations.

10. Mindset shift

Fear is normal. Your first solo trip may be intimidating, but pushing through proves how capable you really are.



The deeper journey

For Rida, solo travel is about learning to trust herself. “It pushes me out of my comfort zone. I plan, decide, make mistakes, and fix them. That freedom is powerful,” she said. Over time, she has found that every trip deepens her connection with herself. “I fall in love with life a little more each time. Solo travel shows you how capable you really are.”

Rida during her many solo trips around the world!(Rida Tharana)

Rida’s curly hair routine while travelling

Curly-haired travellers know the struggle with humidity and missing products. Rida swears by finger coiling for defined curls, a leave-in conditioner plus oil for hydration and a cloth attachment for a hair dryer when a diffuser is not available. Bad hair day? A sleek bun with a wax stick always works and Fix My Curls’ reinventing gel helps curls bounce back for multiple days.

Solo travel can be daunting to start but the rewards are immense. With Rida Tharana’s 10 essential tips on safety, budgeting, packing and self-discovery, your first solo trip can become a test of capability and a celebration of independence. You are capable of far more than you ever imagined and taking that first step can open the door to a world of unforgettable experiences.

