Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal set opening record in Pakistan’s National T20 Cup

Pakistani cricketers Kamran Akmal (150*) and Salman Butt (55*) on Friday created the record of the highest opening partnership in T20 cricket, when they put up an unbeaten 209-run stand in the ongoing National T20 Cup, at Rawalpindi. (Nagaland 2 all out)

Kamran Akmal and Salman Butt — the latter of whom is eyeing a return to the Pakistan cricket team — added an unbeaten 209 runs for the first wicket playing for Lahore Whites against Islamabad.

Notably, the highest partnership record for the first wicket in T20 Internationals is held by New Zealand’s pair of Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson — of an unbeaten 171 runs — which came against Pakistan at Hamilton in January 2016.

Kamran Akmal and Butt’s stunning partnership bettered the previous record of 207-run stand for the first wicket, which was set by Joe Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond for Kent playing in the NatWest T20 Blast earlier this year, in August 2017.

Denly and Bell-Drummond had added an unbeaten 207 runs for the first wicket against Essex.

Akmal was the more aggressive of the two, smacking 150 not out of just 71 balls with 14 boundaries and 12 sixes to his name. His partner and former Pakistan captain, Butt, scored 55 not out off 49 balls laced with eight fours.

Akmal and Butt’s record partnership set a platform for a huge victory for Lahore Whites, as their opponents Islamabad were bowled out for a paltry 100 in 18.4 overs with Asif Ali and Bilal Asif taking three wickets each.