2016

The year in graphics and visuals

Dashboards

Air Quality Map

April 15, 2016

Our platform lets you track your city's air quality in real time.

Dashboards

CollegeExplorer

May 07, 2016

An interactive map that helps you find the Delhi University college that matches your interests and qualifications.

Dashboards

Who will win the US presidential election?

October 03, 2016

Leading up to the US elections, we selected some of the leading forecasters and put their predictions all on one chart.

Data driven

Who holds the world record for the longest held world record?

August 23, 2016

Explore the world record for the longest held world record for different Olympic events.

Data driven

How toxic are your favourite firecrackers?

October 28, 2016

A simulation with real-time air pollution data to show what happens to the air around you every time you burst a cracker.

Data driven

We did the math: Replacing all the old currency will likely take several months

November 17, 2016

Modi asked for 50 days. We did the math - this could take six months.

Feature

Sentenced to appeal for life

May 06, 2016

The first in our "At Death's Door" series that investigates capital punishment in India.

Feature

The decade that changed Delhi

August 15, 2016

Maps showing how Partition transformed Delhi into the brash, bustling city we know today.

Feature

The old man river: Escaping Brahmaputra’s fury

September 19, 2016

We use satellite imagery and data visualisations, to show how every year, unpredictable flooding and erosion on the Brahmaputra has become more destructive.

Feature

Kishore Kumar sings the hits

October 13, 2016

Pick a mood and an actor, get a Kishore Kumar song - a video jukebox of his hits.

Feature

Anatomy of a riot

October 17, 2016

According to this investigation into police records from all 75 districts in UP, there have been 12,000 low-key communal incidents in UP between January 2010 and April 2016.

Photo

Rescued from hell: Life after the high

October 17, 2016

Photo essay on the lives of children admitted at Delhi's SPYM drug de-addiction center, where slowly they are helped towards a better life.

Photo

Skateboarders of Bundelkhand

November 02, 2016

A photo essay on Janwaar Skating Park — a not-for-profit project that teaches village children skateboarding free of cost.

Photo

Casting for hope

November 12, 2016

A photo essay capturing fishermen who inhabit Delhi's Kalindi Kunj river bank during the monsoon.

Visual explainers

Every State Assembly Election in One Map*

April 08, 2016

An interactive data visualisation of India's 4,120 state assembly constituencies over the past 12 years.

Visual explainers

Pick the next Governor of the Reserve Bank of India

July 27, 2016

An interactive that lets you choose potential candidates that could have replaced Raghuram Rajan as RBI Governor.

Visual explainers

Every country's fastest man in one race

August 14, 2016

A data visualisation simulating a race among national record holders for the 100-metre race from each country. Find out where the rest of the world is when Usain Bolt hits the finish line.

Visual explainers

India’s civilian awards, a visual history

September 15, 2016

Why do so many Delhiites and Mumbaikars win Padma awards? The story of who wins Padma awards, as told through streamgraphs.

Visual explainers

Every Hindi film song by Lata Mangeshkar, in one graphic

September 28, 2016

73 years. 5, 401 songs. Lata Mangeshkar has been at it for a long time. A scroll-through graphic that walks you through her career using interactive graphics.

Visual explainers

The Condemned

November 13, 2016

The state of India's prisons — in illustrations

Visual explainers

Demonetisation’s ever-changing rules: a complete history

December 06, 2016

A data-driven timeline of all rule changes that have happened since Narendra Modi banned Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes in India.

Visual explainers

You are losing the race against Delhi's traffic

December 15, 2016

This interactive lets you compare driving times on Delhi roads from five years ago.