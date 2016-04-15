Dashboards
April 15, 2016
Our platform lets you track your city's air quality in real time.
Dashboards
May 07, 2016
An interactive map that helps you find the Delhi University college that matches your interests and qualifications.
Dashboards
October 03, 2016
Leading up to the US elections, we selected some of the leading forecasters and put their predictions all on one chart.
Data driven
August 23, 2016
Explore the world record for the longest held world record for different Olympic events.
Data driven
October 28, 2016
A simulation with real-time air pollution data to show what happens to the air around you every time you burst a cracker.
Data driven
November 17, 2016
Modi asked for 50 days. We did the math - this could take six months.
Feature
May 06, 2016
The first in our "At Death's Door" series that investigates capital punishment in India.
Feature
August 15, 2016
Maps showing how Partition transformed Delhi into the brash, bustling city we know today.
Feature
September 19, 2016
We use satellite imagery and data visualisations, to show how every year, unpredictable flooding and erosion on the Brahmaputra has become more destructive.
Feature
October 13, 2016
Pick a mood and an actor, get a Kishore Kumar song - a video jukebox of his hits.
Feature
October 17, 2016
According to this investigation into police records from all 75 districts in UP, there have been 12,000 low-key communal incidents in UP between January 2010 and April 2016.
Photo
October 17, 2016
Photo essay on the lives of children admitted at Delhi's SPYM drug de-addiction center, where slowly they are helped towards a better life.
Photo
November 02, 2016
A photo essay on Janwaar Skating Park — a not-for-profit project that teaches village children skateboarding free of cost.
Photo
November 12, 2016
A photo essay capturing fishermen who inhabit Delhi's Kalindi Kunj river bank during the monsoon.
Visual explainers
April 08, 2016
An interactive data visualisation of India's 4,120 state assembly constituencies over the past 12 years.
Visual explainers
July 27, 2016
An interactive that lets you choose potential candidates that could have replaced Raghuram Rajan as RBI Governor.
Visual explainers
August 14, 2016
A data visualisation simulating a race among national record holders for the 100-metre race from each country. Find out where the rest of the world is when Usain Bolt hits the finish line.
Visual explainers
September 15, 2016
Why do so many Delhiites and Mumbaikars win Padma awards? The story of who wins Padma awards, as told through streamgraphs.
Visual explainers
September 28, 2016
73 years. 5, 401 songs. Lata Mangeshkar has been at it for a long time. A scroll-through graphic that walks you through her career using interactive graphics.
Visual explainers
November 13, 2016
The state of India's prisons — in illustrations
Visual explainers
December 06, 2016
A data-driven timeline of all rule changes that have happened since Narendra Modi banned Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes in India.
Visual explainers
December 15, 2016
This interactive lets you compare driving times on Delhi roads from five years ago.