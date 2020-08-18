12 years of Virat Kohli: On this day, Indian cricket team got a new star

cricket

In 2008, Virat Kohli-led Indian team defeated South Africa in the U-19 World Cup final to win the trophy. Immediately afterwards, Kohli became a household name, as chatter about him being the next big thing of Indian cricket started dominating the headlines. Exactly, 12 years ago, on August 18th, Kohli received the opportunity to don the blue jersey as he made his first international appearance for the Indian cricket team.

On Tuesday, the BCCI shared a post to celebrate “12 years of Virat Kohli”, in which they congratulated the current India captain for the mark he has made in the world of cricket since making his international debut.

“On this day in 2008, a young @imVkohli donned the #TeamIndia jersey for the first time and as they say the rest is history. Here’s congratulating #TeamIndia Captain on #12YearsOfVirat,” the BCCI post read.

Kohli’s debut took place at Dambulla against Sri Lanka in an ODI game in which he could not make an instant impact. The right-hander could only last 33 minutes in the middle, in which he faced 22 balls and could only score 12 runs. He was dismissed by Nuwan Kulasekara, as India were bundled out for 146 in the match. Sri Lanka chased down the total with eight wickets in hand and 91 balls to spare.

Kohli’s first international hundred came after 14 games when he scored 109 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2009. Now, Kohli has 43 ODI centuries to his name, apart from 27 tons in Test cricket. The India captain has surpassed the 11,000-run nark in the ODIs and has an average of 59.33.

He has also played 86 Tests in which he has scored 7,240 runs at an average of 53.62. In the T20Is, Kohli is the leading run-scorer at the moment, closely followed by his deputy Rohit Sharma.