50/0 to 90 all-out: Yasir Shah picks 8 and dismantles New Zealand

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah wreaked havoc as he spun a web around the New Zealand batting and finished with figures of 12.3-1-41-8. His figures are also the third best by a Pakistani bowler in Test cricket,

On a pitch which was offering considerable assistance to the spinners, the leggie was at his absolute best and hit the perfect line and length and his variations were in an altogether different language for the Kiwi batsmen. In this process, Yasir also picked up 100 wickets in UAE in just his 16th match.

New Zealand were going along sedately and were 50/0 when Yasir decided to trundle up and befuddle the batting order. He picked up 3 wickets in one over just before lunch. A stunned Kiwi batting order could never recover from this burst as they caved in after lunch. Hasan Ali chipped away at the other end as this score of 90 is the lowest final score when a 50-run stand was posted for the first wicket.

The batsmen kept coming in, kept being deceived by the spin, and left captain Kane Williamson stranded at the other end. Pakistan enforced the follow-on immediately after.

It was damp morning as rain had forced umpires to inspect the conditions but an excellent drainage system at Dubai stadium did not delay the match by more than an hour.

Opener Jeet Raval top-scored with 31 while skipper Kane Williamson finished with 28 not out.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi last week.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 15:31 IST