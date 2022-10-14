Aaron Finch becomes 1st Australian player to achieve massive feat, joins Kohli and Rohit in special T20I club

Australian skipper Aaron Finch has entered his name in the record books during the 3rd T20I between hosts Australia and England at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday. The veteran Australian opener recently became the third-fastest batter to complete 3,000 runs in the shortest format during the white-ball series against England.

On Friday, Finch scripted history in the shortest format when the senior batter walked out for the traditional coin toss for the third and final T20I of the bilateral series. Finch recorded his 100th appearance in the shortest format for the defending World Champions. Interestingly, Finch is also the first Australian player in the history of the shortest format to feature in 100 T20I matches.

ALSO READ: Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade help Australia to tight T20 win over West Indies

Finch has joined the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, David Miller, Eoin Morgan and Kieron Pollard in the list of players with 100 T20I appearances. While Finch has completed his unique century in the shortest format, his Australian teammates Glenn Maxwell and David Warner are also expected to join him in the elite list soon.

Warner has played 95 matches for Australia while Maxwell has represented the reigning world champions in 94 T20Is since his international debut. Talking about the match, Australian skipper Finch had a forgetful outing with the willow in the 3rd T20I against England. Pacer Chris Woakes dismissed Finch for a golden duck in the rain-marred contest between the Ashes rivals.

However, the third and final T20I of the series was abandoned in Canberra due to rain on Friday. “It was, there was quite a bit of rain yesterday and today as well, and we would have been happier with a full game. Credit to England, they outplayed us in all the three games, but I thought the fielding was better on a slightly greasy surface tonight. We will take a couple of days off, recharge, enjoy each other's company and start our preparations for the World Cup,” Finch said after rain denied England a series whitewash.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON