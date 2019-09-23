Adam Zampa misses Vitality T20 Blast final, Essex ensure he becomes part of title win celebrations, here’s how

cricket

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:09 IST

Adam Zampa missed out the Vitality T20 Blast final between Essex and Worcestershire earlier this week in Birmingham as he was away for ODI series in Australia. As Essex pulleed off a four-wicket win on the final ball, the Essex broke into a massive celebration. But the spinner who was not participating in the match, could not be present, but the team ensured he still manages to be a part of the celebration images.

The victorious team-mates clicked images with a 2-D cardboard cut-out of Zampa, which was shared by the leggie on his official Instagram page.

Essex defeated Worcestershire in a thrilling final encounter to lift the title as they chased down the total of 146 set up by the opposition on the final ball with four wickets in hand. After asking Worcestershire to bat first, Essex restricted them to 145/9 in 20 overs, with Simon Harmer picking up 3 wickets in four overs, giving away just 16 runs.

Essex were helped on their chase with Ravi Bopara smashing 36 runs in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes. He remained unbeaten in the chase and with 12 runs needed off 6 balls, Bopara ensured his side does not lose any wickets. The batsman hit two boundaries in the final over as Essex lifted their maiden title.

