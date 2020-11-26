e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Ahead of New Zealand series, six Pakistan players test positive for Covid-19

Ahead of New Zealand series, six Pakistan players test positive for Covid-19

Six members of the Pakistan cricket team have tested positive for Covid-19 while in isolation in Christchurch, New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday. All six have been moved into quarantine and the team’s exemption to train while in isolation revoked.

cricket Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 10:48 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Christchurch
Six Pakistan cricketers have tested positive for Covid-19.
Six Pakistan cricketers have tested positive for Covid-19.(Getty Images)
         

Six members of the Pakistan cricket team have tested positive for Covid-19 while in isolation in Christchurch, New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday. All six have been moved into quarantine and the team’s exemption to train while in isolation revoked.

“Two of these six results have been deemed “historical”; four have been confirmed as new,” NZC stated in a release. “This means that, in line with the protocols governing the squad’s entry into New Zealand, the six members of the squad will be moved to the quarantine arm of the managed isolation facility.

“As a consequence, the Pakistan team’s exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed.”

New Zealand are hosting West Indies for three T20Is and two Tests starting November 27 till December 15. Pakistan’s tour officially starts on December 10 with Pakistan A and New Zealand A playing a couple of four-day practice games. The three T20Is between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin in Auckland on December 18, followed a two-Test series between December 26 and January 7.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Closely monitoring situation, spoke to CMs of Puducherry, TN: Amit Shah
Closely monitoring situation, spoke to CMs of Puducherry, TN: Amit Shah
Punjab farmers modify plan, to march to Delhi via alternative routes
Punjab farmers modify plan, to march to Delhi via alternative routes
12 years since 26/11: Indian Coast Guard set to become 200-vessel strong force
12 years since 26/11: Indian Coast Guard set to become 200-vessel strong force
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In