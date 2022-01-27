‘If I was selector he would've been out 2 years back’: Ex-IND player on Rahane's future, claims ‘his shelf life is over’

Ajinkya Rahane had a torrid time in South Africa, where the former Test vice-captain failed to make an impact and scored a solitary half-century in the six innings he batted. Scoring at an average of just above 20, Rahane managed to fetch 136 runs from the three Tests and after yet another poor outing his slot in the Test side remains doubtful.

While Rahane's future remains uncertain, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the middle-order batter is already out of contention.

“If I am saying that it is Rahane’s last match (3rd Test vs South Africa in Cape Town), people should not wonder why I am saying that. I am sure you say the same thing privately, and the others. It’s not about runs but also how someone looks in the field. It’s from 2017 that Ajinkya Rahane somewhere has shown that he is a little unsure,” said the former India cricketer while speaking to News 18.

“You can see it in the way he bats, the way he gets out. That’s another thing that gives an indication about a player’s game. For example, Virat Kohli is not getting a hundred but he is still putting out the 70s and there is great value in having Virat Kohli before he discovers form. So Rahane for me is clearly somebody that has a shelf life that is over,” he explained further.

The former India player, however, feels the case is different with Cheteshwar Pujara, who too has been under the radar due to his inconsistency.

“Pujara is interesting, he’s coming close to 100 Test matches. It will need a very unemotional selector to leave him out. And I personally have more time for Pujara than Rahane. This is from observing the way they bat. No other reason. I feel there is something left in Pujara, but Rahane, if I would have been the selector, would have been out of my plans two years back,” added Manjrekar.

Pujara too has looked out of sorts in the recent outings and managed just 124 in the South Africa tour, which included one fifty.

