‘To be honest, who doesn’t want to captain India’: Mohammed Shami on Test captaincy, says ‘ready for any responsibility’

Ever since Virat Kohli has stepped down from Test captaincy, many names have been suggested by ex-cricketers to fill up the position. While Rohit Sharma, who is the captain of the team in the limited-over formats, stand as the top contender for the spot, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant too are in the mix, with experts rooting them as future leaders in the making.

When asked to Mohammed Shami about his views on the captaincy role, the star India pacer said “he is ready” for any responsibility, but prefers to stay away from such thoughts.

“I am not thinking too much about captaincy at the moment. I am ready for whatever responsibility is given to me. To be honest, who doesn’t want to captain the India team but it is not the only thing and I am looking to contribute in whichever manner possible for the team,” said Shami to India.com.

He was not part of India's ODI team, that lost 3-0 against Temba Bavuma's men. Speaking on the omission, Shami said he looks forward to be part of India's white-ball setup.

“I am available for selection in all formats and if it happens, I am more than looking forward to it,” stated the 31-year-old bowler.

Shami emerged as the highest wicket-taker from the Indian camp in the recently concluded Test series against South Africa, which India lost 2-1. Shami bagged a total of 14 wickets from three matches, which included a crucial five-wicket haul in the series opener at Centurion.

