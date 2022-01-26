'Not like we make it easy or let him get to 100 if he's on 99': Rizwan details rapport between India, Pakistan players

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has opened up about the relationship that the members of his team share with those of Team India. While fan wars through banners and social media create an almost war-like environment, the players maintain that they treat this match like any other and that they are good friends off the field.

Rizwan, while speaking to Cricket Pakistan in an interview on their YouTube channel, was asked about the side's famous 10-wicket win over their “arch-rivals” in the 2021 T20 World Cup. In response, Rizwan explained certain tactics and gave an overall idea of the players' mindset.

ALSO READ| 'The reception made me realise that playing against India is not ordinary': Rizwan opens up on famous T20 World Cup win

"When we are on the ground, we make use of certain tactics like staring at the opponents, starting some chat or banter, and cheering loudly. Back home, we play against each other but eventually, it's us who end up playing together for the Pakistan team. Then, we don't talk about which state we come from. We are like a family.

“We may have different feelings and opinions about various nations like Australia and India but on the field, we only think about beating them. We have no other option. But off the field, we have a great deal of respect and love for each other,” he elaborated.

While he admitted that it's all peaceful on the outside, he didn't miss out on adding that players do not leave an inch on the field and their only motive is to win.

“Having said that, it's not like we make it easy for them to score runs or let him get to 100 if he's on 99. This has never happened. We only had one thought process, which was to win at any cost,” Rizwan remarked.

Following the result, Indian and Pakistan players were seen mingling. Rizwan concluded his point by stating that it is the spirit they all compete with.

“After the match, you saw a lot of players talk to Dhoni and Virat. Outside the field, we are like one cricketing family which includes all nations, be it Australia, South Africa, or Namibia,” Rizwan said.