Arjun Tendulkar set to leave Mumbai before next season, seeks NoC from home association

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun is set to part ways with Mumbai and play for their southwestern neighbours Goa in the next domestic season. The left-arm fast bowler has already applied for a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from his home association MCA. A senior Goa Cricket Association (GCA) confirmed to news agency PTI that Arjun is expected to be considered among the state's pre-season probables. Also Read | 'Can't leave youngsters to be barbecued. Shami is a strong bet but...': Ex-selector's strong take on Avesh's selection

Tendulkar junior played two games for Mumbai, during the 2020-21 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana and Puducherry respectively. The 22-year-old fast bowler was also a part of Mumbai Indians for the recent IPL season but didn't play a single game.

"We have been looking out for left-hand bowling talent as also add players to the middle order with multiple skills. In this context, we invited Arjun Tendulkar to join the Goa side. We will be playing pre-season trial matches (white ball) and he will be playing in those games. The selectors will then take a call based on his performance," Goa CA president Suraj Lotlikar said.

Arjun's move to ply his trade for another state is linked with him getting game time to showcase his talent. He was recently part of Mumbai Indians' developmental squad that played T20 games in England. But the youngster is yet to make his debut for the five-time IPL champions. It remains to be seen whether Arjun will be a part of the franchise for the upcoming season.

"Getting maximum game time on the ground is important for Arjun at this juncture of his career. We believe that the shift will improve the probability of Arjun featuring in more competitive matches. He is embarking on a new phase of his cricketing career," SRT Sports Management said in a statement.

Mumbai chief selector Salil Ankola told Cricbuzz about the move and said the 'talented' player needs match time to lift his career.

"We picked him for the Ranji Trophy last year but he could not make the XI. He is an extremely talented boy and all he needs is some match time so that he can prove his abilities. I hope this switch will serve that purpose," said Ankola.

The Indian domestic season starts from September 8 with 1500 games to be played across all age groups over a period of six months. Duleep Trophy will be back in the calendar in its old zonal format after a three-year hiatus, followed by the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (October 11-November 5) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (November 12- December 2).

Both white-ball tournaments will be contested between 38 teams split into three groups of eight teams and two groups comprising seven sides.

