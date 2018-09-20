Asia Cup 2018: Always want to do well against Pakistan, Bhuvneshwar tells Bumrah

One of the heroes of India’s one-sided victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup group A match has said that performing well in an encounter against the arch rivals helps improve his confidence.

Medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was adjudged man of the match, broke the back of Pakistan’s batting as he picked up the key wickets of openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman. He later returned to dismiss Hasan Ali and finished with math figures of 3/15 in 7 overs.

Bhuvi spoke to Jasprit Bumrah after the match got over and said that he always looks to do well against Pakistan.

“The preparation remains the same (for a match against Pakistan) but you want to do well against Pakistan as it is a high profile match. Performing well against Pakistan helps improve my confidence because of the kind of rivalry we have had with them.”

“ I am feeling good that I won the ‘Man of the match’ award. Our win over Hong Kong was not convincing but the way we improved against Pakistan augurs well for the bowling unit.,” the bowler said when asked about his performance.

Bhuvneshwar, who is making a comeback from jury said that he was nervous in the match against Hong Kong as he was worried about his fitness.

“I was very nervous during the match against Hong Kong as I kept thinking about my injury. I was scared if I get injured again. I started feeling confident after bowling a few overs against Hong Kong and that helped me prepare for the match against Pakistan.”

Bumrah also asked Bhuvneshwar about Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s performance in the match. Rohit scored a quickfire half-century at the top of the order to kill Pakistan’s hopes of making a match out of it.

It seemed in the beginning that Rohit was in the T20 zone. It seemed like he wanted to score another double century. The way Shikhar Dhawan batted with him was also great to watch.

