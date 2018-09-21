Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates: Shahzad, Ihsanullah start steady

Live Updates: Pakistan will look to bounce back from their heavy defeat against India in the group stage while Afghanistan will eye another good performance in the tournament. Pakistan won one and lost one in the group stage while as for Afghanistan, they beat both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to top their group.

Follow Pakistan vs Bangladesh , Live Cricket Score in Asia Cup 2018 here:

17:25 hrs IST Good early signs Shaheen Afridi is showing good early signs here against Afghanistan. The left-arm pacer hasn’t given any room to the batsmen so far in his two overs and has conceded just five runs.





17:19 hrs IST Super shot Easily, the shot of the innings so far from Ihsanullah. The right-hander leans into the drive as the ball goes past the cover fielder for a boundary. Usman Khan is not a happy man but he knows that it was poor delivery outside the off stump.





17:15 hrs IST Good start Shaheen Afridi bowls his first over his ODI career and he concedes just two singles off it. A great start to his one-day career and that will boost his confidence. As for the Afghanistan openers, they have made a steady start in the match.





17:07 hrs IST Boundary Shahzad hist the first boundary of the Afghanistan innings as he hits the ball past the mid-off fielder for a boundary. Shahzad managed to hit a boundary off a free-hit and that will certainly boost his confidence. Six runs come from the first over of the match.





17:02 hrs IST Match begins Usman Khan will be bowling the first over of the day for Pakistan while Shahzad and Janat will be opening the innings for Afghanistan. The duo will look to make a steady start in the match and Pakistan bowlers will go for early wickets here in Abu Dhabi.





16:55 hrs IST National anthem time Both sets of players are now making their way into the middle and they will line-up now for their respective national anthems. We are about to have a blockbuster clash in Abu Dhabi.





16:42 hrs IST Playing XIs Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(wk & c), Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi





16:30 hrs IST Toss Afghanistan have won the toss and they have opted to bat first against Pakistan.





16:21 hrs IST Debut 18-year-old Shaheen Afridi has been confirmed to make his ODI debut for Pakistan against Afghanistan. A great moment for the young lad to be playing his first match at this crucial stage of the tournament.





16:15 hrs IST Form guide Pakistan started their campaign with a comprehensive eight wicket win, but in their second group match, they lost to arch-rival India by eight wickets. As for Afghanistan, they stunned Sri Lanka by 91 runs to send them crashing out of the tournament. Afghanistan then registered their second win of the group stage by destroying Bangladesh by 136 runs.



