Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Live score and updates

Catch all the live updates and scorecard of Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I through our commentary page.

cricket Updated: Nov 03, 2019 11:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mitchell Starc in action against Pakistan.
Mitchell Starc in action against Pakistan.(Cricket Australia)
         

Live commentary: Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the first of three Twenty20 matches against top-ranked Pakistan in Sydney on Sunday. Australia defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 series recently while Pakistan suffered 0-3 defeat to the Islanders at home last month. Pakistan have axed Sarfaraz Ahmed from the team and Babar Azam is leading the side as they rebuild for the World T20 next year. Pakistan recalled 37-year-old seamer Mohammad Irfan into the team as plays his first international match in more than three years. Meanwhile, Australia kept the same side that defeated Sri Lanka n Friday.

Australia vs Pakistan scorecard:

 

Squad:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan

No respite, air pollution continues its choking grip on Delhi
Best time to invest in India: PM Modi’s pitch in Bangkok
‘My phone tapped’: Mamata Banerjee targets govt over WhatsApp snooping row
Man kills wife, beaten to death by mob as he tries to flee in UP: Cops
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
‘121 Indians may have been targeted’: WhatsApp sent 2nd alert in September
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
