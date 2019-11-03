Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Live score and updates

cricket

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 11:38 IST

Live commentary: Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the first of three Twenty20 matches against top-ranked Pakistan in Sydney on Sunday. Australia defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 series recently while Pakistan suffered 0-3 defeat to the Islanders at home last month. Pakistan have axed Sarfaraz Ahmed from the team and Babar Azam is leading the side as they rebuild for the World T20 next year. Pakistan recalled 37-year-old seamer Mohammad Irfan into the team as plays his first international match in more than three years. Meanwhile, Australia kept the same side that defeated Sri Lanka n Friday.

Australia vs Pakistan scorecard:

Squad:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan