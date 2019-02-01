Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 1 in Canberra: Live cricket score and updates

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and opted to bat against an injury-hit Sri Lanka in the second and final Test on Friday. On a chilly and overcast morning at the Manuka Oval, which is making its debut as a Test centre, Paine finally had some luck with the coin toss, winning only the second time in nine Tests he had led Australia in. Australia, who lead the series 1-0 after their win in Brisbane by an innings and 40 runs, went in with an unchanged team hoping to bag their first series in over 12 months.

TEAMS: Australia: Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Kurtis Patterson, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Chamika Karunaratne, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 08:36 IST