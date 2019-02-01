 Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 1 in Canberra: Live cricket score and updates
Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 1 in Canberra: Live cricket score and updates

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Catch all the action of the opening day of the second Test between Australia and Sri Lanka with our LIVE commentary.

Feb 01, 2019 08:38 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia's Joe Burns plays a shot during the first day of the second and final Test Australia and Sri Lanka at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.(AFP)

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and opted to bat against an injury-hit Sri Lanka in the second and final Test on Friday. On a chilly and overcast morning at the Manuka Oval, which is making its debut as a Test centre, Paine finally had some luck with the coin toss, winning only the second time in nine Tests he had led Australia in. Australia, who lead the series 1-0 after their win in Brisbane by an innings and 40 runs, went in with an unchanged team hoping to bag their first series in over 12 months.

TEAMS: Australia: Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Kurtis Patterson, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Chamika Karunaratne, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 08:36 IST

