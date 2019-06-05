Australia vs West Indies World Cup 2019: When, where and how to watch live streaming of Cricket World Cup on TV and online

Two in-form teams in West Indies and Australia will clash at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. While Australia romped home against Afghanistan, West Indies were ruthless in their win against Pakistan and now both sides will look to carry forward the momentum.

While West Indies will look to target Australia with short-pitch stuff, Australia, too would look to dish out their own dosage of bouncer barrage.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the match between Australia and West Indies.

Where is the World Cup match between Australia and West Indies being played?

The World Cup match between Australia and West Indies will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

At what time does the Australia and West Indies match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The Australia and West Indies World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Thursday (June 6)

Where and how to watch live coverage of Australia and West Indies match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The Australia and West Indies match will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch Australia and West Indies World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the Australia and West Indies World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the Australia and West Indies match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 18:34 IST