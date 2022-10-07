Babar tells me, 'dekhiye hamaara kitna criticism hota hai'. I say...': Ramiz Raja reveals chat with Pakistan captain

Pakistan Cricket Board's chief selector Ramiz Raja has revealed a chat with the side's captain Babar Azam over the “criticism” it has faced of late. The Pakistan team has been under the scanner for disappointing performances from its middle-order batters, and even the fans expressed their anger during the seventh and final T20I of the series in Lahore when they made ‘parchi’ chants towards Khushdil Shah.

Ramiz, during a chat on Pakistan's television channel Samaa TV, stated that criticism is fine as long as it is constructive.

“The fans have ownership. This is as big as a product as any of our great institution. They unite Pakistan, bring a smile on the fans' faces. Everyone is emotionally involved in this team,” Ramiz said.

“Babar Azam often tells me ‘dekhiye hamaara kitna criticism hota hai’. I say to him, ‘be happy that cricket isn’t like any other sport in Pakistan where people don't care about them'. When people are engaged, they will form opinions. As long as they are constructive, no one has a problem,” he further stated.

Further talking about the achievements of the Babar Azam-led side, Ramiz recalled the side's victory over India at the T20 World Cup, as well as the Asia Cup last month, and insisted that people should pause and reflect on those performances.

“Their achievement is nothing short of a miracle. I never saw Pakistan beating India (in World Cup), now they have done it. But then, people say, ‘ok, this has happened. Let's move on'. You should pause a little and recognize their achievements. We have defeated a billion-dollar cricket industry. It isn't easy,” Ramiz said.

“This team has a wonderful temperament. There are issues in the middle-order and we tend to freeze and drop catches in big games. But these aren't things where you can work upon. Everything is possible,” he further insisted.

