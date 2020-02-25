e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Bangladesh cricket chief urges Mushfiqur Rahim to tour Pakistan

Bangladesh cricket chief urges Mushfiqur Rahim to tour Pakistan

Mushfiqur hit an unbeaten 203 in Bangladesh’s big win over Zimbabwe in the one-off Test in Dhaka but had cited safety concerns to skip the first two parts of a three-leg tour of Pakistan.

cricket Updated: Feb 25, 2020 20:27 IST
AFP
AFP
Dhaka
A file photo of Mushfiqur Rahim.
A file photo of Mushfiqur Rahim.(Twitter)
         

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan Tuesday urged star batsman Mushfiqur Rahim to change his mind and tour Pakistan next month.

Mushfiqur hit an unbeaten 203 in Bangladesh’s big win over Zimbabwe in the one-off Test in Dhaka but had cited safety concerns to skip the first two parts of a three-leg tour of Pakistan.

Hassan told reporters that Mushfiqur had not informed the board of his decision about the final leg.

“But I hope he will go (to Pakistan),” Hassan said.

“Every contracted player should go. Family is important for everybody, but country is more important.” Bangladesh felt the absence of Mushfiqur against Pakistan as they lost the three-match Twenty20 series 2-0 with one game washed out. The tourists then went down to an innings defeat in the first of the two Tests.

They will travel to Pakistan again on April 3 for one 50-over match and the second Test scheduled to be held in Karachi.

Speculation is rife that Mushfiqur may reconsider his decision, especially after the team’s poor showing.

Hassan said Mushfiqur should take advice from his brother-in-law Mahmudullah Riyad -- who led the T20 team in Pakistan and was part of the Test side as well -- and other teammates before making his final decision.

“We’ve said we won’t force anyone. But after speaking to all, I think he should go,” said Hassan.

Bangladesh are keen to do well against Pakistan in the second Test, which is part of the ICC Test Championship.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
11 dead in northeast Delhi violence, says GTB hospital
11 dead in northeast Delhi violence, says GTB hospital
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump on CAA row
PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump on CAA row
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Stuck in traffic? Spare a thought for Europe’s ‘Capital of Chaos’
Stuck in traffic? Spare a thought for Europe’s ‘Capital of Chaos’
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
Battle of the 5G smartphones: iQOO 3 5G vs Realme X50 Pro
Battle of the 5G smartphones: iQOO 3 5G vs Realme X50 Pro
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news