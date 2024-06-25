Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz, Zadran rusty in powerplay
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid Khan and Co just one win away from sealing semis spot.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the all-important clash on Tuesday. The Afghans decided to go unchanged from their last match where they outclassed Australia. While Bangladesh make a couple of changes....Read More
Rashid Khan and Co. have set their eyes on the semi-final berth as Bangladesh remain the last hurdle in their way to book a spot for the last-four match against South Africa. Team India has made their job easy by beating Australia on Monday night, as now Afghanistan just have to beat Bangladesh without any worry about the NRR. The loss will knock Afghanistan out of the T20 World Cup, as they have an inferior NRR to the Aussies. Meanwhile, despite the defeats in their first two Super 8 matches, Bangladesh are still alive in the semis race but the situation is not as easy for them - they have to beat the Afghan side by 62 runs (having scored 160, say) or win in 12.5 overs (chasing 160), which will take their NRR above Australia and Afghanistan.
The two teams have faced each other 11 times in T20Is, where Afghanistan have a slight edge over the Bangla Tigers with six wins over them in reply to five. Meanwhile, Bangladesh held an edge over them in T20 World Cup as they won the lone clash when the two faced in the mega ICC event.
Earlier, Afghanistan had boosted their chances of making their first-ever World Cup semifinal when they downed the mighty Australians on Saturday. Rashid and Co. produced a spirited performance to register their first-ever win over Australia in international cricket.
The Afghans will be riding high on confidence, having exacted revenge from Australia for their ODI World Cup loss last year in Mumbai.
They would fancy their chances against a down-and-out Bangladesh, who seemed happy just to progress to the Super Eights.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, have already given up. Although they do have a minuscule chance of progressing to the semifinals, back-to-back defeats against Australia and India have deflated their confidence.
"To be honest, I don't think we have a chance to play the semi-finals anymore after this loss (against India)," senior all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said on Saturday.
Meanwhile, after the defeat against India, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh is banking on Bangladesh to help them qualify for the semifinals.
"It's disappointing. Still technically a chance to go through, and today India got the better of us. I think over the course of 40 overs there are a lot of small margins, but honestly, India were the better team. In a run chase like that, you're in it if you can keep it at tens for as long as possible, but India were too good for us. Come on, Bangladesh!" Marsh said in the post-match presentation.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, AFG vs BAN: Gurbaz smashes SIX! - AFG 36/0 in 7 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, AFG vs BAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz finally breaks the shackles as he charges down the ground to smash Shakib Al Hasan for a maximum. 9 runs came off the over. The current run rate is still below 6 which is a concerning sign. AFG 36/0 in 7 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Powerplay ends - AFG 27/0 in 6 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Mustafizur Rahman from the other end and four runs came off the over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a boundary but failed to make it a big over. Too many dot balls are hurting Afghanistan here as their current run rate is below 5. AFG 27/0 in 6 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghan openers under pressure
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: A couple of tight overs from Bangladesh as only seven runs came of the last two. The Afghan openers have failed to fire in the powerplay and the pressure is mounting on them to break the shackles. A wicket from here will put them on the mat. AFG 23/0 in 5 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Zadran hits four - AFG 16/0 in 3 overs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Ibrahim Zadran hits the first boundary of the match as it turned out to be a good over for the Afghans. 11 runs came off the over and they need to continue this momentum to up their run rate which is still under 6 at the moment. AFG 16/0 in 3 overs
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Tight from Taskin - AFG 5/0 in 2 overs
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Another tight over from Bangladesh as only two runs came off Taskin Ahmed's first. Good start from Bangladesh with the ball as they have managed to keep the Afghan openers quiet thus far with their disciplined line and length. AFG 5/0 in 2 overs
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Tidy from Tanzid - AFG 3/0 in 1 over
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Some action straightaway as Rahmanullah Gurbaz stole a tricky run on the first ball. Meanwhile, a tidy over from Tanzid Hasan started the proceedings, as only three runs came off it. There is some assistance for the bowlers on this surface. AFG 3/0 in 1 over
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Action Begins!
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are now in the middle to open the innings. Tanzim Hasan has the ball in hand.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: National Anthem Time!
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: The players are out in the middle for the national anthems of their respective nations.
T20 World Cup 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan pumped up
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan is all pumped for the all-important clash against Bangladesh.
“We have got the best opportunity to be in the semifinal. We should make sure that we do our basics right and enjoy. Everyone is pumped up. That victory (against Australia) gave us so much energy,” Rashid said at the toss.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Two changes in Bangladesh XI
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan retain same XI from last match
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan elect to bat
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan wins the toss and elects to bat first against Bangladesh in St Vincent. Rashid Khan and co. go unchanged for the crucial clash.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan high on confidence
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: The Afghan side is riding high on confidence after outclassing Australia in their last match. It was their first-ever win over the Aussies in international cricket and it also kept them alive in the semis race. They would fancy their chances against an underfire Bangladesh, who seemed happy just to progress to the Super Eights.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh batting woes
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh have struggled with their batting throughout the tournament. The lack of power-hitters has also hurt them. The underwhelming performance of opener Litton Das and Tanzid Khan has also compounded their woes. However, Towid Hridoy and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain have impressed with their performance.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Here's how Bangladesh can qualify for semis!
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh are still alive in the semis race - they have to beat the Afghan side by 62 runs (having scored 160, say) or win in 12.5 overs (chasing 160), which will take their NRR above Australia and Afghanistan.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Here's how Afghanistan can qualify for semis!
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: The equation is simple for Rashid Khan's Afghanistan, who have a negative net run rate of -0.650. The Afghans will topple Australia from the second place in Group 1 if they beat Bangladesh and advance to the final four, irrespective of what their NRR is, since they will end up with four points.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Head to Head
The two Asian teams have faced each other 11 times in the shortest format of the game, where Afghanistan have a slight edge over the Bangla Tigers with six wins over them in reply to five. Meanwhile, Bangladesh held an advantage over them in T20 World Cup as they won the lone clash when the two faced in the mega ICC event.
