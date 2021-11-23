Mahmudullah's sportsmanship in final-ball defeat win hearts, Pakistan batter involved explains his action

In a low-scoring thriller, which saw Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by five wickets in Dhaka on Monday, captain Mahmudullah's gracefulness in defeat won the hearts of netizens.

The Bangladesh skipper introduced himself in the attack in the final over of the clash when Pakistan required eight off the last six balls. He started off with a dot, followed it up with two consecutive wickets and was then hit for a six by Iftikhar Ahmed.

The equation then turned to two required of the final two deliveries and then the 35-year-old struck once again as the visitors now needed a couple of runs in the final ball.

Mohammad Nawaz was on strike and as Mahmudullah released the ball the batter despite taking a stance pulled out at the last moment. The ball hit the stumps and after a small discussion among the players and umpires the delivery was called dead.

Nawaz then slapped the final delivery for a four as Pakistan completed a whitewash over the hosts.

Sharing his views on the incident, Mahmudullah said he asked the umpire about his decision and respected it without any objection.

“I just asked the umpire whether it’s a fair ball or not because he (Nawaz) pulled out late. I just asked this to the umpire nothing else. Umpire’s call is final and we do respect umpires. It’s a little bit heart-breaking. We went closer but unfortunately it did not happen,” the Bangladesh skipper said during the post-match presser.

However, Mahmudullah's gesture didn't go unnoticed as many hailed the sportsmanship displayed by the 35-year-old.

Great sportsmanship by Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah … #Bangladesh #PAKvBAN — Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) November 22, 2021

Clearly Nawaz wasn't ready for this and thats why he opted not to play

But also good spirit here by Mahmudullah as he accept Nawaz answer and Carry on with a Last ball

Good Gesture and should be appreciated 👍#PakvBan pic.twitter.com/kS3CzhaEf5 — Abdul Ghaffar (Replay, Dawn News) (@GhaffarDawnNews) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Nawaz explained why he pulled out at the last moment despite taking the stance and said: "I was looking down and he delivered the ball. When the ball had come halfway, then I looked up and saw the ball, which is why I pulled out."

Mohammad Nawaz and Shahnawaz Dahani review third #BANvPAK T20I match #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/XNYQZgE4IP — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 22, 2021

Following the conclusion of the T20Is, the Pakistan unit will now take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, which starts from November 26 in Chattogram.

