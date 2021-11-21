WATCH- Shaheen Afridi loses cool after being hit for six, hurts Bangladesh player with wild throw

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi failed to control his temper during the second T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka, which the visitors won by eight wickets.

The incident took place in the third over of the Bangladesh innings, after the hosts got off to a shaky start opting to bat first. Afif Hossain was the other man involved in the act as it almost left him injured.

Middle-order batter Hossain, who walked in to bat relatively earlier then he must have expected, kicked-off his innings with a six in the second delivery of Afridi's over. However, in the following delivery the batter went for a defensive push as he punched the ball back on the ground, which was collected by the bowler.

Also Read | ‘My last ODI was in Ranchi, and..': MS Dhoni reveals where he wants to play his final T20

Soon after collecting the ball, Afridi threw it straight towards the batter as he fell on the pitch and looked in pain after being hit with it.

Afridi, however, was quick to apologise as he went and checked the batter. The video of the incident soon went viral.

Gets hit for a 6 and Shaheen Shah loses his control next ball!



I get the aggression but this was unnecessary. It was good however that he went straight to apologize after this.#BANvPAK pic.twitter.com/PM5K9LZBiu — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) November 20, 2021

Hossain went on to add 20 off 21 deliveries before he was dismissed by Shadab Khan as Bangladesh could only muster a paltry 108/7 in their 20 overs.

Pakistan in response chased down the target with 11 deliveries to spare as Fakhar Zaman scored an unbeaten 57 off 51 balls.

With this win Pakistan took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON