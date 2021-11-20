‘My last ODI was in Ranchi, and..': MS Dhoni reveals where he wants to play his final T20

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has seemingly confirmed that he will return in Chennai Super Kings colours in 2022. The CSK captain, who led the side to a title victory in the 2021 edition of the tournament, has said that he wants to play his last T20 in Chennai.

During ‘The Champions Call’ event in Chennai, organised to commemorate Chennai Super Kings' IPL title victory this year, Dhoni said that he has always “planned his cricket,” adding that he wishes to end his T20 career in the city.

"I have always planned my cricket. My last home game, the ODI version, was in Ranchi. Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it is next year or in next five years' time, we don't really know," Dhoni said.

The Chennai Super Kings also heaped praise on the fans in Chepauk, saying that they appreciate good cricket irrespective of whether the players represent the opposition.

“Each and every game we played at Chepauk, the fans came and supported good cricket. A lot of times, you have the mentality that you want your team to do well but you don't want the other team to not do well -- that was not the case with Chennai. I think Sachin paaji received one of the best ovations in the ground whenever he went to the ground, even when he played for the Mumbai Indians,” said Dhoni.

“That was the love, the understanding of the game when it came to fans in Chennai, in Tamil Nadu.”

Dhoni also recalled CSK's disastrous campaign in the 2020 edition of the IPL , which was the first time when Chennai failed to qualify for the playoff stage of the tournament. The CSK captain said that it motivated the side to regroup and “walk the talk” in the next season.

