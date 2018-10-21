Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI in Dhaka: Live Scores and Updates

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening one-day international of a three-match series against Zimbabwe at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Fazle Rabbi, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Nazmul Islam, Mustifizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Cephas Zhuwao, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 14:42 IST