Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live cricket score, 3rd ODI at Sylhet

BAN vs ZIM 3rd ODI live score: Follow live update of the 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at Sylhet.

cricket Updated: Mar 06, 2020 13:26 IST
BAN vs ZIM 3rd ODI live score: Follow live update of the 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at Sylhet.
BAN vs ZIM 3rd ODI live score: Follow live update of the 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at Sylhet.
         

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live score, 3rd ODI: Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh at Sylhet on Friday. In his last ODI as Bangladesh captain, Mashrafe Mortaza has made four changes from the previous game. Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain play their first game series while Saifuddin and Mustafizur return after being rested in the previous ODI. The four players to miss out are Shanto, Rahim, Shafiul and Al-Amin. Zimbabwe are unchanged.

Live score Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI at Sylhet

 

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami(w), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma, Carl Mumba

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das(w), Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

