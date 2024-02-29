BCCI announces revised India squad for 5th Test: Jasprit Bumrah returns, Washington Sundar released, no KL Rahul

Jasprit Bumrah returned to the scheme of things as BCCI on Thursday announced a revised India squad for the fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala. Bumrah was rested from the fourth Test in Ranchi to manage his workload. The fast bowler is likely to straightaway come into the XI in place of Akash Deep, who made a decent debut in the last match. India's Jasprit Bumrah and teammates celebrate(ANI)

“Jasprit Bumrah who was released from the squad for the 4th Test in Ranchi, will link-up with the squad in Dharamsala for the 5th Test,” BCCI said in a release.

As reported by Hindustan Times earlier, KL Rahul was ruled out of the last Test. He is currently in London under the observation of specialists to cure his right quad that kept him out of the last three Tests against England.

“KL Rahul, whose participation in the final Test was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue,” BCCI said.

Rajat Patidar was batting at No.4 in the last three Tests in Rahul's absence but the Madhya Pradesh right-hander's unimpressive show in the six innings that he batted - highest score of 32 and two ducks - is likely to open the doors for Devdutt Padikkal. The lanky left-hander is set to become the fifth Indian debutant of the ongoing series after Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Akash Deep.

In another development, off-spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has been released from the squad to take part in the Ranjoi Trophy semi-final. He anyway was not in contention for selection considering the presence of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

“Washington Sundar has been released from the squad. He will join Tamil Nadu – his Ranji Trophy side – for their Ranji Trophy Semi-final fixture against Mumbai, starting March 2nd, 2024. He will join the India squad after the completion of the domestic fixture for the fifth Test, if need be,” BCCI said.

Mohammed Shami successfully underwent a surgery on February 26 for his right heel problem. He is recovering well and will soon head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process.

India’s updated squad for the 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

India have already taken an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. But a victory in the last Test will hold them in good shape in the World Test Championship points table.