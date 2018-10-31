BCCI turns back the clock to remind fans of the MS Dhoni special that rocked Jaipur: Watch

MS Dhoni had broken into the scene as an unorthodox wicket-keeper who could wield the willow with great success. Considered as India’s answer to Adam Gilchrist, Dhoni announced himself on the international stage by hitting a whirlwind 148 off 123 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan in only his fifth ODI in Vizag. While many felt his technique left a lot to be desired, Dhoni silenced one and all with an unbeaten knock of 183 off just 145 balls against Sri Lanka in Jaipur on this very day in 2005.

Celebrating the occasion, BCCI took to Twitter to post a small video from the knock that rocked the Lankan bowlers and made the world realise that this man was no fluke in the pan. The post read: “Throwback - On this day in 2005, @msdhoni notched his highest ODI score. KaBOOM all the way 💪🏻💥💥😎”

Throwback - On this day in 2005, @msdhoni notched his highest ODI score. KaBOOM all the way 💪🏻💥💥😎 pic.twitter.com/UM3B3aTRJy — BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2018

Speaking after the game, Dhoni had said: “After my 148 this was expected of me, I am happy with the number three position. But I am happy to play where ever the team management decides. Actually when the first ball was bowled I read the wicket — as the game progressed it became flat - It was a long innings for me — I kept for 50 overs and batted for a time so it was tough for me.”

Skipper Rahul Dravid was all praises for his wicket-keeper and said: “Unbelievable stuff. All of us here were privileged to watch such an innings, fantastic knock. We went into the dressing room and we believed we could get it. Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene batted well for them and Sangakkara in particular did well but he was outdone by the other wicket keeper.”

While Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket, his form in recent times has seen the national selectors drop him from the T20I squad for the upcoming series against West Indies and Australia. Even though the move has not really surprised many former cricketers, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar feels that skipper Virat Kohli will need the services of Dhoni in the 2019 World Cup.

“Virat needs (Dhoni), there’s no doubt about it. In 50 overs where there is that much more time, that’s when MSD comes into play. You know he makes those small field adjustments, talking to the bowlers in Hindi - telling them where to bowl and what to bowl. It’s a huge plus for Virat,” Gavaskar said in his analysis on Star Sports, as quoted by ICC.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 11:25 IST