Big Bash League live: Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers live score and updates

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 10:49 IST

BBL live: Melbourne Stars take on Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League match the Melbourne. The Mebourne Stars won the toss and elected to bat first.

Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell (capt), Seb Gotch (wk), Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Daniel Worrall, Lance Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Scorchers XI: Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Mitch Marsh (capt), Kurtis Patterson, Cameron Green, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed