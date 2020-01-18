e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / Cricket / Big Bash League live: Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers live score and updates

Big Bash League live: Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers live score and updates

Follow live updates of Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League match in Melbourne

cricket Updated: Jan 18, 2020 10:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Follow live updates of Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League match in Melbourne
Follow live updates of Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League match in Melbourne(BBL)
         

BBL live: Melbourne Stars take on Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League match the Melbourne. The Mebourne Stars won the toss and elected to bat first.

Follow Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers live score:

 

Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell (capt), Seb Gotch (wk), Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Daniel Worrall, Lance Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Scorchers XI: Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Mitch Marsh (capt), Kurtis Patterson, Cameron Green, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed

Get Latest News, Cricket Updates on, India vs Australia 2020 Series , Ind vs Aus Schedule & Results on Hindustan Times .

tags
top news
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
5 months after bifurcating Jammu & Kashmir, Govt starts outreach programme
5 months after bifurcating Jammu & Kashmir, Govt starts outreach programme
NIA takes over probe into J&K DSP Davinder Singh’s terror links
NIA takes over probe into J&K DSP Davinder Singh’s terror links
Prez Kovind’s rejection of Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition in 4 days is a record
Prez Kovind’s rejection of Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition in 4 days is a record
In Pandit camps, anxiety over return to homeland
In Pandit camps, anxiety over return to homeland
Army dogs get top honours for heroics in J-K, North-east
Army dogs get top honours for heroics in J-K, North-east
Kanpur woman beaten to death by men who molested minor daughter
Kanpur woman beaten to death by men who molested minor daughter
WATCH: Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws Dhoni comparisons
WATCH: Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws Dhoni comparisons
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news