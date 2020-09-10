Bought horses to breed but not sell: Ravindra Jadeja on his love for horses

cricket

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 16:49 IST

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja is currently in the UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL) but he shares that he is glad he was able to spend quality time with his family and his horses during the lockdown. Jadeja reveals that he enjoys the company of horses and has some on his farmhouse in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Talking about his love for horses, he says, “In life, due to cricket practice, I could never spend enough time at my farm house, but I am glad I got the chance in the last few months. I used to go to my friend’s place for riding horses and gradually, I got interested in horses and horse breeding. I bought a few horses in 2010 for my farmhouse and have been enjoying taking care of them. I just breed for myself and don’t intend to sell them,” says Jadeja, adding, “During the months of the lockdown, I spent time on my farm house with my horses. I am glad I got ample time with them this year. I really enjoyed myself and was a pleasurable experience memorable.”

He took care of his horses, their health and well-being. He even worked out the diet plans and figured out how they could make the animals healthier and stronger. “I would prepare their meals which included chana, jaggery and corn and their proportion. I would also ensure the quality of grass that they got was top-notch. Post the lockdown, I would drive to the farmhouse, which is 25 kilometres away from the city as I couldn’t stay away,” he says with a smile.