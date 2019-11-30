David Warner’s wife Candice sheds tears after opener’s historic triple century against Pakistan

cricket

Australia opener David Warner’s wife Candice Warner could not control her emotions after the left-hander reached his maiden triple hundred on Day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Warner started his exuberant celebrations immediately after bringing up his 300 with a boundary off Mohammad Abbas off just 389 balls but his wife Candice, who was present in the stands had a very different reaction. She was spotted wiping tears from her cheeks after Warner reached the landmark. Candice tried hard to get a hold of her emotions but the occasion got the better of her.

David Warner's wife was emotional after his 300.

That says how great knock it was from David Warner.

What a great moment for him and his family!... — Bhargesh Jatiya 12... (@CricFreakTwelve) November 30, 2019

What an incredible inns by #Warner. What a comeback after all those bad days. His wife got so emotional! #AUSvPAK #PAKvsAUS #PakvAus — Wanderer (@DisDatNothin) November 30, 2019

The reaction from both Warner and his wife were understandable considering the time they have been having both on and off the field. Warner was banned from cricket for a year for his involvement in the ball-tampering incident in Cape Town and when he returned to Test cricket after the ban, he could only manage 95 runs in 10 innings in the Ashes in England.

On Saturday, however, Warner was in a different mood. Warner was unbeaten on 335 when Australia declared their innings at 589/3.

Warner’s 335*is now the highest individual score at the ground as he surpassed Don Bradman’s 299. He also went past Don Bradman’s score of 334, which was also the highest score of former Australia skipper Mark Taylor. The highest individual score for an Australia lies with opener Matthew Hayden with 380. He hit that against Zimbabwe in 2003 in Perth.

is now also the fourth fastest triple hundred ever in Test cricket. Former India opener Virender Sehwag holds the record for the fastest triple hundred ever as he took just 278 balls against South Africa in Chennai in 2007-08.

Warner’s triple hundred is actually the first from an Aussie since former captain Michael Clarke’s unbeaten 329 against India in January 2012. Meanwhile, his triple ton is the first by a left-hander after Kumar Sangakkara’s 319 against Bangladesh in February 2014.

The Aussie opener’s knock contained 39 boundaries and a hit into the stand, which came after he had completed his triple century.