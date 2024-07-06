'Don't think Michael's lifted a Cup ever': Ravi Shastri's befitting reply to Vaughan's 'India-centric T20WC' criticism

Afghanistan's forgettable show in the T20 World Cup semifinal match against South Africa, just a day after scripting history, left former England captain Michael Vaughan blaming the organisers for favouring India. However, Vaughan received a mouth-shutting response from ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri as he questioned his credentials over criticising the T20 World Cup's scheduling. Ravi Shastri was not happy with Michael Vaughan's criticism of T20 World Cup scheduling

After Afghanistan, who scripted their best-ever show in an ICC tournament with a maiden semifinal qualification at the 2024 T20 World Cup, were folded for just 56 runs against South Africa, Vaughan took to social media to highlight that the players had faced a flight delay while travelling to Trinidad after playing the final Super Eight match of the tournament, and hence had only a few hours in hand to practice for the match and get accustomed to the conditions.

The former England batter, hence, put the blame on alleged India-centric scheduling as reckoned that Afghanistan were disrespected.

"So Afghanistan qualified for the WC semi, winning in St Vincent on Monday night .. 4 hr flight delay on Tues to Trinidad so no time to practice or get accustomed to a new venue .. utter lack of respect to players, i am afraid," tweeted Vaughan. “Surely this semi should have been the Guyana one .. but because the whole event is geared towards India it's so unfair on others .. #T20IWorldCup.”

Speaking to Times Now on Friday, former India all-rounder Shastri was asked make a comment on Vaughan's remark and he lashed out at his “colleague,” urging him to keep his focus on the England team and their performance in the T20 World Cup, where they incurred a semifinal exit.

“Michael can say what he wants. Nobody in India cares. Let him sort out the England team first. He should give advice on what happened to the England team in the semifinal. India are used to lifting Cups. I know England have won twice, but India have won four times. I don't think Michael's lifted a Cup ever. So think twice. He is a colleague of mine, but that's my answer to him,” he said.

Shastri also brushed aside the controversy around Suryakumar Yadav's catch in the last over of the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

“Sour grapes. And go and check the record books after five years. The name India will be engraved on it,” he added.