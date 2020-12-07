England cricket series in South Africa postponed because of COVID-19 cases

cricket

England cricket series in South Africa was postponed because of COVID-19 cases, the England & Wales Cricket Board said in a press release on Monday. The announcement came after there were reported breaches of the biosecure protocols in Cape Town. According to a news report by Reuters, one South Africa player and two hotel staff tested positive for Covid-19, while England Cricket Team, on Sunday, said that they had two “unconfirmed positive results” among their touring party.

“England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have agreed to postpone the remaining matches in the current men’s ODI Series. The decision was taken jointly by the two Boards to ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams,” the ECB press release said.

“The ECB and CSA will now work together to determine when the three-match Series, which forms part of the ICC Cricket Men’s Super League, can take place in the future,” the release added.

“We have always maintained that the welfare of our players and management is paramount. We were concerned about the potential impact that recent developments might have on the wellbeing of the touring party, and so after consultation with Cricket South Africa, we have jointly made the decision to postpone the remaining matches in this Series, in the best interest of the players’ welfare,” Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said in the release.

“I would like to thank Cricket South Africa for their support and understanding on this matter and look forward to working with them to identify a time when we can return to play these fixtures in the future,” he added.

“The concern over the mental health impact of recent events on all involved is not one that we as CSA or the ECB take lightly, and the decision to postpone the tour is the most responsible and reasonable course of action for us.

“I would like to thank the ECB for the continued positive relations, and we look forward to hosting the England men’s team in the near future,” CSA Acting CEO, Kugandrie Govender further said.