‘Extremely heart breaking news’: R Ashwin sympathises with ‘agony of’ Zimbabwe cricketers after ICC suspension

India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday came out to offer his sympathies to Zimbabwe Cricket after the body was suspended by International Cricket Council. The India off-spinner took to Twitter to offer prayers that the cricket returns to the nation soon. His tweet came in response to Zimbabwe batsman Sikandar Raja who had earlier posted an emotional message on Twitter following ICC’s announcement.

Raza had posted: “How one decision has made a team , strangers. How one decision has made so many people unemployed. How one decision effect so many families. How one decision has ended so many careers. Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket.”

— Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) July 18, 2019

In response, Ashwin wrote: “Extremely heart breaking news for all Zim cricketers and their fans, reading the tweets of @SRazaB24 just shows the agony of cricketers and how their life’s have been taken away from them. I pray that the lovely cricket nation returns to its glory asap!”

— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 19, 2019

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect for failing to fulfil their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration. ICC’s chairman Shashank Manohar said that what happened in Zimbabwe is a ‘serious breach’ of the ICC Constitution.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 16:54 IST