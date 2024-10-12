Full list of records broken by Team India as trio of Samson, Suryakumar, and Hardik unleash carnage on Bangladesh

Sanju Samson delivered a breathtaking performance, hitting the second-fastest century for India as the hosts posted a staggering 297/6 in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh. Samson's maiden T20I ton came in just 40 balls, as he smashed the Bangladesh bowlers all around the park to finish with a brilliant 111 off 47 deliveries, which included eight towering sixes and 11 boundaries. Hyderabad: India's Sanju Samson celebrates his century with captain Suryakumar Yadav during the third and final T20 International (PTI)

In a dominating batting display, Samson shared a whirlwind 173-run partnership with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who played a vital supporting role. Suryakumar added to the chaos with his own blistering knock of 75 off 35 balls, hitting five sixes and eight fours.

Together, the duo laid the foundation for India’s massive total, taking Bangladesh's bowlers to task with a relentless attack.

In their innings, India broke multiple records. Take a look:

Highest score by a full-member nation

India's 297/6 is now the highest score by a full-member nation in T20I history. Justifiably, it is also the highest score by India in the shortest format, eclipsing the previous record of 260/5.

Joint-highest score in Powerplay

India reached 82/1 in the first six overs of the innings, which is the side's joint-highest powerplay score. India had also reached the same score with two wickets fallen in the innings during a T20I against Scotland in 2021.

Second-fastest Indian to score hundred in T20Is

Samson's century came in just 40 deliveries, which was India's second-fastest triple-figure score in T20Is. Rohit Sharma continues to hold the record, smashing his century in just 35 balls in a T20I against Sri Lanka.

Fastest 100, 150, 200

India reached the 100-run mark in just 7.1 overs, and took only 2.4 overs more to reach their next fifty. The side breached the 200-run barrier in 14 overs, which is also the side's fastest in the shortest format.

As Samson and Suryakumar departed, Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag picked up right where they left off, inflicting further punishment on the Bangladesh bowlers. Pandya’s quickfire 47 from 18 balls, laced with four boundaries and as many sixes, combined with Parag's explosive 34 off 13, ensured India closed out their innings with an imposing total of 297/6.

This relentless batting assault left Bangladesh with a near-impossible target to chase, as India recorded their second-highest total in T20I history, putting them firmly in control of the series finale.